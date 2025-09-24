Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Final Four Veto, And Who Will Likely Be Competing On Finale Night

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, September 24th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 27 is in the endgame, meaning every win has a major impact on the finale. Morgan Pope secured her spot in the Final 3 with her Head of Household win, which leaves Vince Panaro, Ava Pearl, and Ashley Hollis in limbo for the time being. Granted, they could change that with the veto, but who won the competition?

CinemaBlend continues to watch Big Brother online, and can confirm the winner of the Final Four veto competition. Here's how it all worked out, and who will be a part of the Final Three when Big Brother airs its finale night.

(Image credit: CBS)

Morgan Won The Final Four Veto

Big Brother Season 27 started with Kelley Jorgensen and Keanu Soto winning everything, but the back half of the game has been all Morgan. In an awe-inspiring feat, she has won the veto and can now ensure that Vince doesn't go up on the block. I'm also assuming she trusts that he'll honor her wishes of who to vote for, so this is a huge week for her.

As an interesting aside, Morgan's wins have granted her immunity from eviction throughout the entire jury phase. It's been a momentous run for her in the back half of this game, and honestly, I think she's making a case to be one of the best winners of all time. Not to toot my own horn, but she's been my top pick to win since the jury officially started.

(Image credit: CBS)

Ashley Is Likely Headed To The Final Three

Thanks to what fans are calling the "Cheatmance," I would say the odds of Vince betraying Morgan's wishes at this stage of Big Brother are slim to none. While there is a chance he'll shock the world and cut Ashley in favor of Ava at the eviction ceremony, I don't see how it would benefit the relationship he hopes to continue with Morgan outside of the game.

At this point, barring some major collapse on finale night, it feels as though everyone who isn't named Morgan is playing for second place. She's controlled the game and her own destiny for weeks now, and even though Vince has played a role in that with four HOH wins on his own to help ensure her safety, Morgan is heavily linked to some of his biggest endgame decisions.

Jury management is also a thing, and unfortunately for Vince, the jury consists of a handful of former allies who feel burned by him. Kelley Jorgensen already seemingly indicated Vince won't get her vote, and it seems unlikely that Lauren Domingue would give him one either after her exit.

Of course, I'm assuming all of this in a scenario where it's Vince and Morgan in the Final Two chair at the end, which isn't a guarantee. Should either evict the other, or the one person who comes to the finale do so, then I think whoever makes it there will be crowned the winner. All due respect to Ashley and Ava, but I don't think anyone is voting for them over Vince and Morgan.

We'll see what happens for sure on Big Brother's live eviction on Thursday, September 24th at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'd love for one more surprise to come before the season ends, but I think at this point we're just biding our time until Morgan is rightfully given the $750,000.