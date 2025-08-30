Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Keanu Signaled He's Hoping The Veto Is Used, But His Renomination Choice Is Not What I Expected

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Saturday, August 30th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

When Keanu Soto won the Week 8 Head of Household, I knew it was going to be a wild week. In a season full of wildcard Houseguests, he's by far the most unpredictable, and it looks like he's already scheming to make a play that I didn't expect after cementing his nominations.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online and tracking the events on the live feeds and can confirm Keanu nominated Vince Panaro, Morgan Pope, and Mickey Lee for eviction. As mentioned, Keanu wants the veto used this week so he can remove someone and replace them with someone else. What's he cooking up this week?

Keanu Told Vince He's Willing To Use The Veto To Take Him Off The Block

It took a lot of groveling and some tears on Vince's part, but it seems like Keanu is finally on board with getting his "ally" off the block. I use the term ally loosely because it appears Vince and Keanu's alliance hasn't benefited either so far. And, if Vince doesn't come off the block, there's a chance he goes home this week.

For that reason, Keanu threw Vince a bone and said he'd take him down if he won the veto, and he'd push for others to do the same. Kelley Jorgensen, specifically, seems to be in on the plan and could follow through if she's selected to compete in the veto competition, but she's another wild card. With that said, if Keanu, Vince, and Kelley are in the veto competition, I would say the odds are high that the recently exited HOH is coming down.

Keanu Wants To Put Up Ashley

Ashley Hollis hasn't had to do much to keep herself safe from eviction ever since the "Showergate" debacle in Week 1, but the Big Brother Houseguest may soon be fighting for her life. She's in Keanu's crosshairs this week, and he wants her up on the block for eviction should Vince get pulled down like he wants.

I think Keanu recognizes that Ashley is a close ally of both Rachel Reilly and Morgan and, in eliminating her, he raises his own stock in the house. Getting her out means that Rachel would be more reliant on him as an ally, and taking away someone from Morgan lessens her quiet strength in the house thus far. I'm not sure Keanu even knows how well-connected Morgan is at this point, so he might've just stumbled into a great game move.

All this being said, a lot has to fall into place for this plan to happen. If Ashley wins the veto, she's not only saving herself but likely pulling Morgan down. Plus, only Keanu can have 100% control of what happens if he wins the veto himself. If anyone else does, he'll have to persuade them to follow his plan and, frankly, he's not very good at convincing people to do what he wants. He is good at winning the veto, however, so we'll just have to see what happens!

Big Brother Season 27 continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This could be an exciting rest of the week, so make sure to tune in and check out what's happening on the live feeds over at Paramount+.