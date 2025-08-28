Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who's Probably Getting Evicted In Week 7

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, August 27th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Vince Panaro's second Head of Household week is coming to an end, which means it's time for another person to leave the Big Brother house. With the conclusion of the veto ceremony, he officially lost his main target in Mickey Lee, so who is most likely to go home in Week 7?

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online, and with Katherine Woodman, Ava Pearl, and Kelley Jorgensen on the block, we have a read on who is most likely to go home. I have to say, it's not looking good for Kat based on the two following factors.

(Image credit: CBS)

Ava Seems Safe Against Kat, But That Could Change

Even during her Week 5 HOH, it would be a stretch to say Ava was running things in Big Brother Season 27. Fortunately for her, the fact that she's a non-threat who seems like she'd be an earnest voter will at least win her freedom to make it to the jury phase, outside of one specific scenario. Vince Panaro has stated that in the result of a tie, if Ava is on the block, he's going to vote her out.

Presumably, the only way this would even happen is during a vote between Katherine and Ava, so if that happens and the vote is close, she's in trouble. Then again, Vince was swayed by Rachel already. In accordance with the Judges alliance, he may just do their bidding if they ask him to spare Ava. If Kelley is safe, I think everyone is on board with sparing Ava and ensuring at least one threat is out of the house.

(Image credit: CBS)

Kelley Has A Surprising Amount Of Support To Stay

Mickey Lee was scheming on Wednesday afternoon, and told Will Williams and Ashley Hollis they need to rally votes to keep Kelley over Kat. What's hilarious is, Morgan Pope and Rachel Reilly were talking about that exact thing elsewhere. It seems every Houseguest thinks everyone else wants Kelley gone, so she's looking pretty safe if the vote nears.

More On Big Brother (Image credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+) Big Brother’s Zach Told Us What He’s Doing With His $10,000, And If He Still Wishes He Used It To Save Himself

So, how has Kelley managed to get safety despite being a wild card and a terrible ally to all those who try to work with her? Well, the house is full of big targets that don't want to go home, and at this point, keeping her around leaves an easy nominee to throw on the block as opposed to one of them.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Similar to Mickey, I think Kelley is going to continue to find herself on the block at least until the BB Blockbuster is over, and that shouldn't be going on much longer. Maybe Mickey, with her veto wins, and Kelley's BB Blockbuster alliance could make for a powerful duo, though they'd have to be willing to work together for it to work out. I'm not sure either is good at sticking with a plan long enough for it to work, but I'd love to see them attempt it either way.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Big Brother Season 27 and the live feeds are both on Paramount+. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with the Premium option at $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It's been my highlight of the 2025 TV schedule despite the slow start, but it looks like it's going to finish strong as we get closer to the end.