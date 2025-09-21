Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 11 Veto, And Why It's Terrible News For One Houseguest

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, September 21st. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

We're in the final week of Big Brother Season 27 and, while there are still a number of people in the game, someone is going home $750,000 richer one week from now. Vince Panaro is in a great position to earn the cash given his Week 11 HOH win, and Ava Pearl and Keanu Soto are at risk of leaving as they're up for eviction. Of course, the veto could save either from eviction, but will whoever wins it use it?

Given that CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother over on Paramount+, and can confirm we know who the Week 11 veto winner is. Here's who emerged victorious in the "Tiny Veto" competition that happened this week, and how that's going to be terrible news for one Houseguest in particular.

Morgan Won The Week 11 Veto

Morgan has secured her fourth veto win of the season, for the fourth week in a row. It's a phenomenal turn of events for her, since she's gone through a bulk of Big Brother Season 27 without competitive wins. This also comes on the heels of an HOH win during the double eviction of Morgan's nemesis, Lauren Domingue. In short, this is a huge win that puts Morgan that much closer to having the same level of competitive dominance as Vince. It also gives her a massive chance to win if she and Vince end up in the Final Two chairs together.

Keanu Is Most Likely Getting Evicted

Unfortunately, Morgan's veto dominance will go down as the nail in Keanu's coffin. Morgan is unlikely to use the veto to get him taken off the block, and the BB Blockbuster is officially over in Big Brother Season 27.

For the first time this season, the vote feels set in stone early in the week, as no one is going to feel compelled to save Keanu over Ava. The latter was my least-likely winner remaining due to her passive gameplay and unwillingness to really get mixed up in any drama, and that hasn't changed in the weeks since it was written. She'd be an easy person to take to Final 2 and get a unanimous win against, for any Houseguest remaining.

I wrote a while back that Keanu reminded me of Big Brother 14 Houseguest Frank Eudy, so it's fitting his game will end the same way. As Frank learned over a decade ago, having a weak social game and relying on competitive wins is a very hard path to victory, though Keanu made it much further than he did thanks to the BB Blockbuster. All that to say I'm sad to see Keanu go, because I was genuinely rooting for him to win in spite of his horrific social game.

Big Brother Season 27 is in the home stretch, so be sure to catch the remaining episodes on CBS before the finale on Sunday, September 28th amid the 2025 TV schedule. As it stands, Morgan is my pick to win, but will she be able to pull it off in the final week?