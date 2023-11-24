Complete Series Box Sets For The Office, Game Of Thrones, Friends And More Are On Deep Black Friday Discount

It’s that time of year again – where we’re all warming up to the idea of the best Christmas movies to watch , drinking hot cocoa, and getting ready to snatch those Black Friday deals while we have them. And you want to know what the best thing to grab on Black Friday is when you’re a movie or TV lover or collector? Box sets and DVD’s.

If you’re like me, you love to binge-watch television shows for hours on end, whether it be the best shows on Netflix or the best shows on Peacock or wherever. But when you really love a show, you want to make sure you’re able to watch it anywhere, at any time. Or, you’re a collector and you’re looking to add to your collection. These Black Friday 2023 deals from Amazon are exactly what you need.

Game of Thrones ended in 2019, and while we all may still be wondering what the Game of Thrones cast is up to now, sometimes, we just want to revisit the world of Westeros. And you can do that with the complete series box set from Amazon, which features all eight seasons.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection: was $219.99 now $99.99 on Amazon

Save 55% - 73 Episodes. 8 Epic Seasons. Over 15 Hours of additional Features- all in 4k UHD!

Other dramas that are available for purchase:

- Succession: The Complete Series DVD for $43.49

- Elementary: The Complete Series for $46.99

The Friends cast is about as iconic as you could ever get when it comes to popular sitcoms. But now, you can own the entire series of Friends on disc and stop searching for the show whenever it goes from streaming service to service:

Friends: The Complete Series: was $59.99 now $39.99 on Amazon

Cuz you're there for me, too! Join the cast of the hit sitcom with the entire series on DVD at a huge discount, ready to binge!

Other comedies that are available for purchase:

- Frasier: The Complete Series for $49.99

- I Love Lucy: The Complete Series for $22.99

Workplace comedies are also a huge hit for TV lovers, and one of the most-known ones is The Office, which has not only the stellar The Office cast , but is helmed by a great performance from Steve Carell . If you’re a Dunder Mifflin fan, then this deal for the complete series of The Office is for you.

The Office: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]: was $79.99 now $69.99 on Amazon

If you're not quite yet a die-hard fan, there is no better time to get this discounted set and see how our list of the best The Office episodes stacks up against your own.

Other workplace comedy shows that are available for purchase:

- Parks and Rec: The Complete Series for $17.33

- Monk: The Complete Series for $29.99

Animated shows have also grown in popularity over time, and one of my personal favorites has always been Avatar: The Last Airbender, which is even getting a live-action adaptation on Netflix in 2024 . On Black Friday 2023, you can buy both the entire series of Avatar: The Last Airbender, as well as its sequel series, The Legend of Korra:

Avatar & Legend of Korra Complete Series Collection: was $83.99 now $28.99 on Amazon

Join in Korra's heroic journey to set things right in Republic City through The Legend of Korra. Relive all the epic air, earth, water and firebending in this ultimate Avatar collection, on sale now for Black Friday!

Other animated shows that are available for purchase:

- Trigun: Complete Series Box Set (Classic) for $24.99

- Pokemon The Series: Diamond and Pearl The Complete Season for $19.99



There are even more box set deals available on Amazon if these don’t fancy you, so be sure to check them out and see what else you could get for your movie collection.