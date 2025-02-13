Super Bowl Leftovers – 16 Of The Best President's Day Deals On Streaming Services And Devices, TVs, And Soundbars

With President's Day falling on Monday, February 17, it's another opportunity for American's to save – and maybe pick up any last minute discounts left over from the Super Bowl. As with just about any sales period, retailers have gone early in the lead-up to the day itself. Amazon, BestBuy, Walmart, and the have President's Day sales on. Typically, though, there isn't a ton here of interest to CinemaBlend readers.

Generally, President's Day deals focus on home and wellness. Think mattresses, home improvement, and maybe a new pair of running trainers. While I probably could argue a good mattress is key if you like to watch movies from the comfort of your bed over the sofa (I am one such folk), I want to ensure the deals I recommend to you are fit for entertainment fans. Why else are you here?

So I've picked through all the retailers to find deals on the gadgets that are discounted, including President's Day TV, soundbar, and streaming device deals. It's also worth noting Peacock has launched one of the best streaming deals we've seen so far in 2025, which is running until President's Day. An unofficial saving perhaps that'll keep you occupied, cozied up over the public holiday.

Find all the best President's Day deals below, handpicked for CinemaBlend readers by moi, your resident eCommerce Editor.

President's Day Streaming Deals

Peacock: $79.99 $29.99 For First Year | Use Code: WINTERSAVINGS

Save 62% - A Peacock subscription sees its first price cut since Black Friday – and while it's not quite as good as its previous $19.99 rate, if you missed out and don't want to wait until likely November for a deal better than this on its annual plan, it's worth signing up. Working out at just $2.49 a month, get access to NBC titles, Bravo reality hits, and Peacock Originals for sub-$30 now. Expires at February 18

Fubo TV: Up to $25 off All Plans

On top of its 7-day free trial, you can a big discount on your first month across all plans. The biggest saving is $25 off its Essential plan, with $20 off its Pro and Elite plans respectively. As one of the most comprehensive cable alternatives out there, its cheapest package offers 215 live channels, and the ability to watch on 10 devices simultaneously.

Sling TV: 50% off First Month of Blue + Save $5 A Month on Max

it's not strictly a President's Day deal, but I wanted you to be aware of it, because it's a good'n with big Max titles on the way in February, including The White Lotus. Get your Max subscription alongside Sling Blue, and get $5 off every month you have Max as an add-on. Currently it's not clear when this offer will end via Sling or how many months you'll get a $5 off. Considering Sling TV is a great cord cutter option, and Max has some of the best TV shows out there, this is a great bundle if Disney Plus doesn't grab you.

President's Day TV Deals

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED: $799 $599.99 At Best Buy

Save 25% – The brilliant LG B4 remains a solid choice if you're after a good TV deal available right now – just like it was on Black Friday. The chunky $200 reduction brings it well into the realms of affordability for most budgets. And 459 off the 575 Best Buy customers who have bought it before gave it a full 5-star rating.

TCL Q65 65-inch 4K QLED: $549 $368 At Amazon

Save 33% – Shooting to squeeze in as many inches per dollar as possible without sacrificing on quality? Look no further than than this 65-inch 4K set from TCL. Only released last year, it doesn't want for features – there's Dolby Atmos sound, Game Accelerator for enhanced gaming, and Amazon Alex voice controls. And, even at this price, Amazon users still rate it a very solid 4.3 out of 5.

Samsung Q60D 55-inch 4K QLED : $797 $547.99 At Amazon

Save 31% – "The Q60D delivers crisp textures, solid contrast and vivid colors in an affordable TV, beating most similarly priced LED models." That's according to the experts at TechRadar. Amazon customers appear to agree, with 82% of them rating it 4 stars or more. Yes, it was a little cheaper at the end of last year, but this remains a superb price on a 55-inch QLED. Also available direct from Samsung for a couple of bucks more.

LG C4 48-inch 4K OLED: $1,199.99 $999.99 At Best Buy

Save 17% – The experts (TechRadar has named it "the best TV overall") and owners (it has an average score from Best Buy shoppers of 4.8) agree that the LG C4 is top-tier. This MVP model features over 8.3 million self-lit pixels to achieve a gorgeous picture. As one happy customer says: "Motion smoothing is perfect, Dolby Vision looks stunning, gaming is amazing!"

Samsung S90C 55-inch 4K OLED: $1,499.99 $1,199.99 At Best Buy

Save 20% – Get an even better deal than Black Friday on the Samsung S90C with a further $100 off. Of the 204 Best Buy shoppers who have bought this 55-inch Samsung TV deal, 171 have awarded it the full 5-star rating. The spec sheet includes HDR+, 4K AI Upscaling and Real Depth Enhancer.

President's Day Soundbar Deals

Sonos Arc 5.0.2 Soundbar: $899.99 $749 At BestBuy

Save $150 – What Hi-Fi? rates the Sonos Arc as one of the best value soundbars – and it's now had a healthy price drop. Described as offering "convincing surround sound performance", it features Dolby Atmos functionality as well as all the other Sonos features you'd expect.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: $119 $99 At Amazon

Save 17% – An affordable set-up for anyone looking to add a bit more punch to their home set-up. Seamless when pairing with an Amazon TV, while it doesn't offer Alexa support, it must be linked with a Fire TV or stick. With 63% of its 4,000+ reviews handing out 5 stars, customers love ease of installation, and surprisingly good sound quality for a "basic" soundbar.

Samsung HW-G600C: $597.99 $327.99 At Amazon

Save 45% – Every home movie theater set-up needs a sub-woofer, especially for those action-packed movies. Tom's Guide says you'll feel "every explosion" and the "throb of strings in film soundtracks".

President's Day Streaming Device Deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: $34.99 $24.99 At Amazon

Save 29% – It's not as cheap as it was over Black Friday, but Amazon has reduced its line of Fire Sticks for President's Day. While I'd recommend holding fire on purchasing one of these devices until next month when Amazon's Spring Sale should arrive and prices will likely be lower, if you're after a device ASAP, this middle-ground device offers Alexa compatability, HD resolutions, and a voice-controlled remote. Got a 4K TV? Then I'd strongly suggest paying the for the 4K model which is just $5 more!

Roku Express Streaming Device: $29.99 $17.99 At Home Depot

Save 40% – Roku's most affordable entry-level device is still its sub-$20 Black Friday price at Home Depot. While many of the Super Bowl deals on the likes of BestBuy and other retailers have gone, you can still save 40% off the stick that delivers Full HD pictures and includes 400+ free live TV channels alongside dedicated shortcuts on the remote for Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Paramount+.

President's Day LEGO Deals

LEGO Botanicals Bouquet of Roses: $59.99 $47.99 At Walmart

Save $12 – The perfect present for a special Valentine, just like your love these flowers never die. Compromising of a dozen red roses and sprigs of baby's breath, this is a gorgeous build for romantic couples – or anyone else. The gift that keeps giving, these blooms where stand strong all year round and look beautiful as an ornament around your home.

LEGO Botanicals Chrysanthemum: $29.99 $25.29 At Walmart

Save $4.70 – For something a little bit different – or if like me you're reminiscing on the days in 2020 when we were all playing Animal Crossing and growing our own chrysanthemums, this new botanical build from LEGO produces an elegant plant.