This $20 Peacock Deal Is Your Ticket To A Whole Year Of Hit Shows Like Yellowstone And The Traitors
Kick your vacation off with a summer of Peacock
Nothing says summer of fun like an excellent Peacock deal to keep you and your whole family entertained. While you may not be spending much time indoors when the sun is shining, that's all the more reason to consider the excellent saving, slashing the cost of a Peacock subscription by 60% – an annual plan, that is.
Yes, you can lock in a whole years worth of Peacock for just $19.99. All you have to do is use the code SUMMEROFPEACOCK to take $30 off the usual rate of $49.99 a year.
Home to a ton of great shows and movies, you'll be able to stream the likes of Yellowstone, The Traitors, the Real Housewives franchise, as well as great movies like Cocaine Bear, Tar, and Spoiler Alert. From NBC to Hollywood studios like Universal, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animations, Peacock is also home to live sports including select Premier League matches and Sunday Night Football.
Want to hear more before you subscribe? Find the full details of the Peacock deal below and more on what you can get from the streaming service.
Peacock's $20 Deal In Full:
Peacock TV:
$49.99 $19.99 for your first year
Offering a whole summer vacation of great entertainment (and then some), use the Peacock code SUMMEROFPEACOCK and save $30 on your first year of Peacock TV. That's a huge 60% discount, bringing it down from $49.99 for a year of Peacock to just $19.99!
Why You Should Subscribe To Peacock
Bloated with content, Peacock cites over 80,000 hours of TV shows, movies, and live entertainment for you to watch. Owned by the NBC network, Peacock is the place to watch all seasons of Yellowstone with the fifth season arriving onto the service as of May 2023.
The reason we got the ending we deserved, NBC saved Brooklyn Nine-Nine from being cancelled after five seasons and delivered a further three. It's the exclusive home of the police procedural comedy, alongside adding another fan favorite New Girl to its roster in recent times. You'll also find boxsets of The Office US, Parks and Recreation, SNL, and Below Deck.
Peacock also isn't afraid of putting its money where its mouth is by delivering its own excellent Originals. These include Bel Air, Poker Face, One of Us is Lying, and Meet Cute.
Fancy a movie? There are plenty for all ages. The sheer volume of content makes Peacock great value for money at as little as $4.99 a month. But with more than a year's worth of streaming to binge through, making the most of Peacock's current limited time offer makes sense. Pay $20 for the next 12 months and save $30 on the annual plan.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Alice is eCommerce Editor at Future with a focus on streaming services and VPN across CinemaBlend and TechRadar. This includes writing and delivering the best buying advice on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and other popular providers, as well as How to Watch articles so you know exactly where to stream the hottest new TV shows and movies where you are around the world. With over 5 years experience in the commercial writing space, Alice has been writing about consumer tech for the last 3 years, previously writing for Trusted Reviews before joining Future.
Most Popular
By Mack Rawden
By Adam Holmes
By Carly Levy
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley