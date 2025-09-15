Big Brother 27's Will Is Worried About One Houseguest Following His Eviction, But Thinks Another Ally Will 'Get Over It'

Will Williams leaving in Week 9 wasn't the ideal outcome for the house, but not necessarily a terrible move for Lauren Domingue. She couldn't get Morgan Pope out of the game, and the most easy-going Houseguest in Big Brother Season 27 is now in the jury house. Will was ok with leaving the game, but told CinemaBlend he is worried about a couple of other allies now that he's gone.

As Vince Panaro's HOH puts three more Houseguests in jeopardy, people are watching Big Brother online (via Paramount+ subscription) and trying to figure out who is leaving this week. As for Will, who spoke to us in a video message shared with press, and talked about his concern for Ava Pearl and Ashley Hollis, though he's definitely concerned about one way more than the other.

(Image credit: CBS)

Will Is Worried About Ava

Ava is on the block in Week 10, and while Will didn't know that when he spoke to press, he was indeed worried about his buddy back in the house. He said a lot of tears were shed by the Week 5 HOH leading up to his eviction, and they weren't his tears:

I worry about Ava a lot, I do. Ava is the one person who plays so much. Ava cried so much because she thought I may be leaving during the week. She cried [so much] I was supporting Ava. I was like, 'Damn girl, I'm the one on the block!' She cried so much because she's like, 'Well, I'm next. I'm after you. These people are crazy. I don't know what I'm going to do.' She's so emotional. I know that girl was crying after I left, I know it. Probably half the night. I worry about her...I hope she leans more on Lauren and Kelley. If she leans more on those people, I think she would get further.

Will thinks Ava needs to align with some others in the house to survive to the end, and thus far, that hasn't happened. She's still sitting on the outskirts, and while that's worked out for her throughout the bulk of this game so far, I'm not sure it's an effective strategy at this stage in Big Brother. Those who want to win BB play eventually, and she's not doing much to build her resume.

(Image credit: CBS)

Will Is Worried About Ashley, But Thinks She'll Be Alright

Will also told CinemaBlend he's also worried about Ashley Hollis, but not in the same way that he's worried about Ava. He acknowledged that Ashley used him as a sounding board to bounce off ideas when they were in the house together, but in truth, she could find anyone to talk out the ideas she has. As he put it:

I worry about Ashley because she doesn't have that person anymore. She was already down when Rachel was gone, and now with me gone and Rachel gone, oh God. But Ashley, she's gonna talk, a lot. Doesn't matter if nobody's in the room. So, she'll get over it.

I, and likely anyone watching Big Brother Season 27, can likely attest to the fact that Ashley can talk to a brick wall if she thinks it'll listen. Truthfully, I think it's led to her longevity in the game, and why she's still here after a disastrous Week 1 controversy involving spending too much time taking a shower.

Ultimately, the Big Brother house at large will be fine with Will in the jury house. Of course, I'm sure more than a few wanted him to stick around for someone easy to sit on the block against in the Final 2, but he's been expendable since the jury phase just started. Hopefully, he and Rachel Reilly have some fun in the jury house and feel refreshed when they return for the finale.

Big Brother returns with a new episode on Wednesday, September 17th at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm excited to finally see a new episode after we missed out on one on Sunday, especially since we're so close to the end of the season.