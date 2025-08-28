Luis Guzmán Was Asked About Working With Jennifer Lopez, And His Less Than Flattering Response Is Going Viral

Wednesday is one of the best Netflix shows to binge watch, and it one of the streaming service's most beloved originals. Those with a Netflix subscription were recently treated to the first half of Season 2, which has made the other members of The Addams Family into series regulars. That includes Luis Guzmán, who is going viral after having less than great things to say about Jennifer Lopez.

Wednesday Season 2 has featured way more of Guzmán's Gomez Addams, to the delight of fans of the franchise. He and the cast recently appeared on Hot Ones Versus, where the 69 year-old actor was asked to give one-word responses about his famous co-stars. The exchange went like this:

Adam Sandler?

Amazing

Catherine Zeta-Jones?

Bellissima

Jennifer Lopez?

Okay.

Shots fired. This exchange is quickly making its rounds on social media, thanks to the ice cold delivery from Guzmán as well as the dramatic editing. For those who don't remember, he worked with Jennifer Lopez on the 1998 crime comedy Out of Sight, which also starred George Clooney. But it sounds like he might not have loved his time on set with the pop star/actress.

You can see the clip in question below, and also see how the Wednesday cast is shook by his response. Specifically Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega herself.

Jenna Ortega vs. the Wednesday cast | Hot Ones Versus - YouTube Watch On

Funnily enough, there have been rumors that Jennifer Lopez is looking to reunite with George Clooney all these years after Out of Sight. I guess that if this collaboration happens we shouldn't expect Luis Guzmán to join in on the fun... especially after these comments have circulated widely online.

Guzmán's honesty is definitely surprising, and I'm sure many fans are wondering exactly what went down on the set that gave him this impression of the "Let's Get Loud" singer. Was he just not impressed with her acting or was there a conflict? We may never know, but there's plenty of chatter online about it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

This take from Luis Guzmán also turned heads thanks to his shared heritage with Jennifer Lopez. The Waiting... actor was born in Puerto Rico, and JLo is also a proud Puerto Rican. It's unclear how much they've interacted in the decades since Out of Sight, but the fact that they're some of the biggest Puerto Rican stars in Hollywood has put even more eyes on his viral comments from Hot Ones.

JLo is constantly making headlines, most recently thanks to her relationship with Ben Affleck, which resulted in a marriage and divorce. Details about their separation have been coming out over the last year, as they've both continued working. But apparently whatever projects she has on the 2025 movie release list and beyond won't include Luis Guzmán. At least, not if he has anything to say about it.

Wednesday will debut the second half of Season 2 on September 3rd as part of the 2025 TV schedule. As for JLo her next big movie is Kiss of the Spider Woman on October 10th.