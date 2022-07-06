Newly Single Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Both Stepped Out Solo Over The Holiday Weekend

It’s been a month since Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey officially broke up after over a year of dating. Having gone their separate ways, the former couple has completely erased each other from their social media feed. Since taking down all their romantic photos, Jordan and Harvey haven’t been shy about going out and living their best life as newly single people. Of course, the Fourth of July weekend was the perfect excuse to step out, and the exes took the chance to step out solo over the holiday weekend.

People reported the Creed III star was seen around LA during the Fourth of July weekend. He was spotted going to the Revolve presents Bootsy Bellows party at Nobu Malibu in Malibu, California to celebrate the holiday. The party’s dress code was all-white attire, which Jordan followed to a tee. The 35-year-old actor sported a white tank top and white linen pants, but the outfit broke up with a patchwork flag-oriented jacket and brown and off-white sneakers.

Jordan was all smiling while celebrating July Fourth. His jovial spirit marked a direct departure from his first post-breakup public appearance at Game 2 of the NBA Finals, where he appeared to still be reeling from the heartbreak. But his energy shifted toward having fun as People revealed the Without Remorse actor was spotted leaving the West Hollywood nightclub Delilah, just a week or two before.

Of course, the Black Panther actor used July Fourth to let everyone know he’s back on the market for real. But Lori Harvey was no slouch over the holiday weekend either as she was in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was there as a keynote speaker for the 2022 Essence Festival over the same weekend. The model took to her Instagram to show her love and appreciation for the Big Easy and its much-beloved cuisines.

The entrepreneur was living her new life as a single woman in the Southern city. Given her speaking engagement at the festival, she made it her business to partake in all the cultural, media, and music festivities associated with the annual event. Harvey posted flashy snaps of herself and other celebrities enjoying the entire vibe of Essence Fest, which you can see in her full Instagram post below.

If moving on was a person, Lori Harvey is the manifestation. It seemed like the breakup did wonders for not only her but her ex-beau as well. The former couple appeared to be enjoying their new singlehood, especially having a long holiday weekend to just have fun. All the smiles and photos proved Michael B. Jordan and Harvey are moving on after allegedly breaking up over being at different life phases with parents Steve and Marjorie Harvey taking the daughter’s side – both publicly and subliminally.

Lori Harvey is currently finding success with her skincare line SKN by LH. Jordan is currently in post-production with his directorial debut Creed III, which will arrive in theaters on November 23. The actor will next appear in the I Am Legend sequel with Will Smith, which is currently in development. While you wait on those films to drop, just go and watch some of Michael B. Jordan’s best movies to support him in the meantime.