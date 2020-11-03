The All Time Greatest Horror Scream Queens, Ranked

4. Linda Blair (The Exorcist, Scream)

It is an unheard of concept now, but in 1973, teenage Linda Blair received an Oscar nomination for The Exorcist - the scariest movie ever in many fans’ eyes. The majority of her subsequent career directly responded to the horror revolution she helped spark with the hit possession thriller, which involved reprising her role as Regan MacNeil in Exorcist II: The Heretic, making fun of it in the 1990 spoof Repossessed, and showing up in countless other B-movies - the best of which would be an uncredited appearance as a reporter in Scream. Most would agree Blair never really found another role to match the success of The Exorcist, but considering it made her one of the most iconic of horror stars, it is not a bad thing to have as your peak.