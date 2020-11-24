All The Batman Villains Who Exist In The DCEU

Ok, clearly I am not doing the best job trying to clear all of this up for you so far, so how about we just try breaking it down one by one? By our count, there are 11 well-known foes of the Dark Knight who have been confirmed to exist in the DC Extended Universe in some capacity. The following is a quick, convenient explanation of who they are, the actors who play them (if any) and how they are involved in the continuity, starting off with Batman’s undisputed arch nemesis.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for the DC Extended Universe franchise, so take a cue from Batman and prepare yourself before you venture on.