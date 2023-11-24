Black Friday Deals Live – 23 Christmas Gifts Perfect For TV And Movie Fans

Today's the day. The turkey has been eaten, the parades have been watched, and it's time to think about whether or not there are some Black Friday deals out there worthy of a movie fan. Whether you're shopping for yourself, or thinking ahead to the holidays, there are plenty of great gift ideas out there worthy of being tucked under the Christmas tree. And when it comes to CinemaBlend readers, I want to ensure you can find the kinds of products worthy of a self-confessed movie and/or TV buff.

There's nothing better than having new stuff to watch, and I think the most exciting thing to come out of Black Friday is the range of Black Friday streaming deals that really are worthy of checking out. There are significant savings here, ones you aren't likely to see throughout the rest of the year. And many of the platforms are offering these discounted rates for up to a whole year – you just need to subscribe now.

The most exciting deal is the Black Friday Hulu deal. While Hulu is known for its excellent savings around Black Friday, it's reprised a rate that we haven't seen since 2020, down to $0.99 a month for the next 12 months. Other services are offering similar rates, including Paramount Plus, Peacock, and Max (formerly HBO Max).

And if you're all sorted where subscriptions are concerned, make sure your set up to watch from home is sorted. From TVs to streaming devices, Black Friday is practically synonymous with hefty Fire Stick discounts and Roku devices aplenty.

Amuse all ages with amazing Marvel, Star Wars, and other LEGO sets, or curl up with a celebrity memoir. It's all here and it's all down in price this Black Friday.

Editor's Pick: The Best Black Friday Deals For TV and Movie Fans

Hulu: $0.99 A Month For First 12 Months

The streaming giant has done it again, one-upping its Black Friday Hulu deal from the two previous years and allowing customers to lock in a ridiculously low rate of $0.99 a month for the first year of their Hulu subscription. Available on its With-Ads plan, get access to hit TV shows and movies including The Other Black Girl, Black Cake, and The Handmaid's Tale, as well as P-Valley, Prey, and more. Expires November 28

65-inch Samsung S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: $2,599 $1,597.99 At Amazon

The superb Samsung S90C OLED tops TechRadar's overall list of the very best TVs, because "it does it all; excellent picture quality, sleek design, brilliant gaming performance and it gives you access to QD-OLED technology for the cheapest it's ever been." And, thanks to Amazon, that's even cheaper still with over $1,000 off the original price point.

LEGO Icons Orchid: was $49.99 now $39.99 on Amazon

Inspired by a real orchid, this stylish model version features 6 large flowers and 2 newly opened flowers, plus a blue fluted vase and is a great art piece to display.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (2023): was $49.99 now $29.99 on Amazon

Advanced 4K streaming and Wi-Fi 6 support? Get ready for endless entertainment. Stream more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes and watch your favorite content from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, and more.

(Back to the top)

The Best Black Friday Streaming Deals

Hulu: $0.99 A Month For First 12 Months

The streaming giant has done it again, one-upping its Black Friday Hulu deal from the two previous years and allowing customers to lock in a ridiculously low rate of $0.99 a month for the first year of their Hulu subscription. Available on its With-Ads plan, get access to hit TV shows and movies including The Other Black Girl, Black Cake, and The Handmaid's Tale, as well as P-Valley, Prey, and more. Expires November 28

Max: $2.99 A Month For First 6 Months

It's rare we see a deal during the year on Max subscriptions, but the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service has come through with an awesome Black Friday streaming deal. Down to $2.99 a month from its usual With-Ads $9.99 a month rate, you can watch the likes of Succession, And Just Like That, The House of the Dragon, and Barbie for the next six months. Expires November 27

Peacock: $1.99 A Month For 12 Months

Home to hits like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Poker Face, you can also get your reality fix with Love Island Games and Below Deck. It's also the exclusive home to hit 2023 movie releases like Five Nights at Freddy's, Asteroid City, and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Save on the NBC service's Ad-Supported plan and pay just $1.99 a month in this Black Friday Peacock deal, enjoying the saving for up to 12 months. Expires November 28

Paramount Plus: Monthly Plans From $1.99 A Month | Save 67%

Whether you opt for Paramount Plus with ads or go for the more expensive Paramount Plus with Showtime bundle (that's ad-free), there's a huge 67% discount up for grabs on either monthly plan – and the rate will be around for the first three months of your subscription. Pay $1.99 a month (down from $5.99) for the Essential plan, or $3.99 a month (down from $11.99) for the Premium plan with Showtime. Expires December 3

(Back to the top)

The Best Black Friday TV Deals

85-inch Hisense U7 Series Mini-LED TV (85-inch): $2,199.99 $1,498 At Amazon

Decent 85-inch TVs don't generally come in under the $2,000-mark, so this Hisense model on sale at Amazon is like gold dust. If the 4K ULED display wasn't enough, it combines with the mini-LED backlight for an even more vivid picture. This is the all-time low price that we also saw on Prime Day in October. As such, it's probably unlikely it will get cheaper still ahead of Black Friday itself, so you may want to just snap it up before it sells out...

65-inch Samsung S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: $2,599 $1,597.99 At Amazon

The superb Samsung S90C OLED tops TechRadar's overall list of the very best TVs, because "it does it all; excellent picture quality, sleek design, brilliant gaming performance and it gives you access to QD-OLED technology for the cheapest it's ever been." And, thanks to Amazon, that's even cheaper still with over $1,000 off the original price point.

86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K Smart TV: $1,249.99 $899.99 At Best Buy

Quite amazingly, Best Buy is selling a gigantic 86-inch TV from trusted brand LG for less than $900. Now you're never going to get OLED quality for that money, but if you like your screen and in 4K, then this still ticks those boxes.

75-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K TV: $1,199.99 $648 At Amazon

A massive TV for a diminutive price tag, I can't imagine you'll find a high-end 75-inch TV more affordable than this during the Black Friday event. The Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound effectively bring cinema technology into your living room, while there is also a specific setting if you're planning to use it for gaming. The price keeps yoyoing, though, so it may be worth grabbing it while it remains less than $650.

50-inch Samsung 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): $379.99 $277.99 At Best Buy

A 50-inch 4K set from one of the world's best TV brands for less than $300 – I hope that Best Buy have plenty of these in stock, because they're bound to be very popular indeed and they just went and knocked another 20 bucks off! The Smart TV interface is managed by Samsung's familiar Tizen operating system and there's all the Alexa/Google Assistant functionality you'd expect from a modern TV.

(Back to the top)

The Best Black Friday LEGO Deals

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar: was $49.99 now $20 on Amazon

What better way for the Star Wars fan in your life to count down the days until Christmas with some of their favorite characters and symbols from the franchise? This LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar - selling at $14 less - is a unique and fun way for them to do just that.

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $169.99 now $135.99 on Amazon

Save 20% - With 1,351 pieces, this LEGO Star Wars set packs so much detail into its over 5” (14cm) high, 17” (44cm) long, and 12” (32cm) wide form, perfect for fans of the series who don't want to to break the bank.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore Office Set: was $69.99 now $64.99 at Target

This magical set features the restricted section of Hogwarts library and Dumbledore's office, and 6 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures, including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Argus Filch and Madam Pince. Each room is also filled with magical items such as Harry'a invisibility cloak, Dumbledore's Pensieve memory keeper, the Sorting hat, and the Sword of Gryffindor.

LEGO Harry Potter Dobby The House-Elf Building Toy Set: was $34.99 now $28.00 on Amazon

The first LEGO Harry Potter buildable model of Dobby the House-Elf is now on sale! Equipped with a posable head, ears, arms and fingers, Dobby also comes with Aunt Petunia’s ‘floating’ pudding cake and a detailed model of Tom Riddle’s diary with Harry Potter’s sock.

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set: was $79.99 now $63.99 on Amazon

Oh, snap! This impressive homage to Marvel features Thanos' Gauntlet with movable fingers and vibrant colors. For play or display, this gauntlet can be used for cosplay, or as a timeless display piece for fans of Marvel's Infinity Saga.

LEGO Icons Orchid: was $49.99 now $39.99 on Amazon

Inspired by a real orchid, this stylish model version features 6 large flowers and 2 newly opened flowers, plus a blue fluted vase and is a great art piece to display.

Black Friday Streaming Device Deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $17.99 on Amazon

Save 40% - At the lowest price we have ever seen, this Fire TV Stick makes for a great holiday gift for the entertainment fan in your life.

Roku Streambar: was $129.99 now $89.00 on Amazon

Enjoy an easy, fast interface with the newest and most popular channels, plus access to endless free entertainment with a HUGE sound! The Roku stream bar has a built-in 4K streaming device that allows brilliant HD, 4K, and HDR picture with sharp resolution and vivid colors optimized for any TV.



(Back to the top)

Black Friday Book Deals

Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard: $28.00 $17.73

Tom Felton has gotten some grief over the years, usually from small children, who can't seem to separate the art from the artist. While he may be known best for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy, the infamous adversary to Harry Potter, Beyond The Wand shows just how daunting, hilarious, and impactful it was for this young Slytherin.

The Last Black Unicorn: $17.99 $10.57 on Amazon

If you're looking for one of the most inspiring books on the list, look no further. Tiffany Haddish, known for projects such as Girls Trip and New Girl, starts her story growing up with very little means in South Central Los Angeles and lays out how she made it from the bottom to the top with one main tactic: making people laugh.

Modern Romance: $18.00 $15.99 on Amazon

Technology has changed romance over the last few years, and we aren't always adapting as fast as our phones. Aziz Ansari, known to many as Tom Haverford on the NBC hit mockumentary Parks and Recreation, explains how it's more than just technology that has changed, love and romance themselves will also never be the same.

The Bassoon King: My Life in Art, Faith, and Idiocy: $18.00 $15.64 on Amazon

One of the best characters on one of the biggest comedies of all time, The Office, the three-time Emmy nominated actor Rainn Wilson explains how he wrestled with growing up nerdy but eventually found his place in comedy, faith, and life. And for all you Dwight Schrute fans, the actor also shares plenty of behind the scenes stories and insights from his time on The Office.

Bossypants: $39.00 $23.99 on Amazon

This final entry comes from Emmy-Award wining actress and comedy writer from Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, Mean Girls, and Date Night, Tina Fey. A veteran in the comedy world, Fey tells of her desire as a child to be a comedian on television, her tour of duty on late night television, and the adventures of being a mother.

(Back to the top)