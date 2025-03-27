How To Watch A Complete Unknown And Stream Multi-Award Nominated Film From Anywhere

How To Watch A Complete Unknown

Streaming Release: Thursday, March 27
US Stream: Hulu (US)
International Stream: Disney Plus (CA)

Watch A Complete Unknown: Synopsis

Walk the Line director James Mangold takes a break from the blockbuster realm of Wolverine and Indiana Jones to deliver a film that almost serves as a side-quel to his hit Johnny Cash biopic. This time out, the subject is Bob Dylan, his early years as a folk music icon and his controversial transition to electric instruments. Read on below as we explain how to watch A Complete Unknown online and and from anywhere with a VPN.

Despite receiving multiple nods at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the Oscars, the film walked away empty handed from all of the major awards ceremonies this year, although the astonishing amount of nominations is kudos in itself for the critically praised film. And that’s not to say everyone involved has a bare mantelpiece, with Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Dylan earning him a handful of acting trophies, including the prestigious SAG Lead Actor award.

The film follows Chalamet’s Dylan from his arrival in the bustling music scene of New York’s Greenwich Village in 1961 as the future megastar begins a meteoric rise that sees him grapple with a desire to remain true to his Beat Generation-inspired roots while music execs saw his potential as a Beatles-esque pop sensation. Throughout, Chalamet nails Dylan’s humour, charm and arrogance as the singer moves from folk hero to rock n’ roll star.

The supporting cast shine too, with Elle Fanning (The Great) playing a thinly veiled version of Dylan’s real girlfriend Suze Rotolo (here named Sylvie Russo) and Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) as soprano singer Joan Baez, with whom Dylan has an affair. Character-acting legend Scoot McNairy (Speak No Evil) appears as Dylan’s contemporary Woody Guthrie while Boyd Holbrook (The Bikeriders) plays Cash (portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in Mangold’s previous film). Edward Norton (Fight Club) also stars as Dylan’s mentor Pete Seeger.

Of course, the appeal for many with a music biopic is the cinematic staging of an artists back catalog, and A Complete Unknown doesn’t disappoint in that department, with all of Dylan’s biggest hits performed by Chalamet himself in an almost note perfect imitation of the music icon.

Don’t let the lack of major awards fool you, this Bob Dylan biopic is an energetic and emotional film, anchored by an outstanding performance from one of Hollywood’s standout young actors. So read on below for all you need to watch A Complete Unknown online from anywhere.

How to watch A Complete Unknown online in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

US audiences can stream A Complete Unknown on Hulu from Thursday, March 27.

There are a number of Hulu plans available. New subscribers can opt for one of its on-demand only plans and enjoy a 30-day free trial. Thereafter, you’ll pay $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $82.99 per month and comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $10.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch A Complete Unknown online from anywhere

How to watch A Complete Unknown online in Canada

(Image credit: Disney+)

Canadians can watch A Complete Unknown online with a Disney Plus subscription with the movie set to arrive alongside the US on Thursday, March 27.

Don’t have Disney Plus yet? Disney Plus prices start from CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$12.99 a month/CA$129.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$15.99 a month/CA$159.99 a year).

Can I watch A Complete Unknown online in the UK?

A Complete Unknown is only available for digital purchase and rental in the UK at present, although those who prefer the big screen experience may still be able to catch it in select theaters.

When the music biopic does arrive on streaming, we'd expect it to land on Disney Plus.

A Brit abroad wanting to access your usual stream? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

Can I watch A Complete Unknown online in Australia?

Similarly, you're looking at digital purchase and rental to watch A Complete Unknown in Australia currently.

We'd expect it to arrive on Disney Plus at a later date.

A Complete Unknown Trailer

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

A Complete Unknown cast

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

Edward Norton as Pete Seeger

Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo

Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez

Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash

Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman

Norbert Leo Butz as Alan Lomax

Eriko Hatsune as Toshi Seeger

Big Bill Morganfield as Jesse Moffette

Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth

Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie

P. J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal