How To Watch Suits LA Online And Stream The Highly Anticipated Spin-Off For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Suits LA Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Sunday, February 23 at 9pm ET/PT Channel: NBC New Episodes: weekly at the same time Free Stream: 7Plus (AU) US Stream: Live on NBC via FuboTV or Sling TV | on-demand via Peacock International Streams: CTV / Crave (CA) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Suits LA: Preview

It’s been five long years since Suits, Aaron Korsh’s phenomenally popular legal drama, filled its last motion, leaving distraught fans waving goodbye to smooth-talking attorney Harvey (Gabriel Macht). There’s immense excitment, then, for this City of Angels-set spin-off. Exchanging East for West Coast, it promises the same rapid-fire dialogue, effortless style, and compellingly written characters, but with Arrow star Stephen Amell filling out Macht’s legal briefs. Find out how to watch Suits LA online from anywhere and get a free stream Down Under using a VPN.

Over nine seasons, viewers became heavily invested in the dynamic duo at the heart of Suits, as Harvey Specter and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) dominated the world of corporate law in New York City. Understandably, there’s been reluctance from some quarters to embrace the spin-off, with its pivot to palm tree-lined LA and featuring a new coterie of power-hungry lawyers. But Korsh promises the naysayers that it channels the same Suits spirit – and heck, brings back at least one of the original cast!

And the shift to a Hollywood milieu is bound to bring even higher stakes. It'll introduce viewers to the innately confident Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from NYC. Now specialising in entertainment law, he’s of the opinion that Tinseltown is much more cut-throat than NYC: “People lie. They cheat. They do whatever they can to win.”

The same could be said of his colleagues, whose divided loyalty and naked ambition he’s also forced to contend with. They’re played by Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Bryan Greenberg (One Tree Hill), and Lex Scott Davis (Training Day, The L Word: Generation Q), the latter portraying "savvy and strong-willed rising star” Erica, all of whom he might not be able to trust as his firm faces an existential crisis.

Die-hard fans of the OG show that still need convincing? Black’s past in New York overlaps with that of old friend Harvey, who doesn't just turn up for a token Suits LA cameo, but will feature in a whole three-episode story arc. That’s right! Gabriel Macht is coming back, leaving the door open for original cast members like Adams to make a potential return too. So, what are you waiting for, Korsh: give them a call already!

There’ll be guest stars (among them Patton Oswalt and Enrico Colantoni), Hollywood intrigue, and the same intoxicating swagger and juicy legal drama we can’t get enough of…just with wall-to-wall sunshine this time around.

So, don't delay. Find out everything about the new spin-off below, where we explain how to watch Suits LA online and free from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Suits LA online free in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 7)

Fans of the effortlessly cool world of Suits in Australia are in luck! You can watch Suits LA online just hours after its US debut, with episodes being added exclusively to 7plus from Monday, February 24.

It’s utterly free to use for those living Down Under too. Just register for an account and start streaming!

If you’re traveling outside of Australia, you’ll find 7plus inaccessible due to geo-blocks. The solution? You can simply sign up for a VPN and stream as if back at home.

How to watch Suits LA from anywhere

If you're outside of the country and can't access your usual streaming service, you can still watch Suits LA online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock and 7Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the US and Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Australian citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a Oz-based server and access their free 7Plus stream from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Suits LA as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including 7Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for 7Plus, you'll want to connect to a server based in the Oz.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Suits LA, head to 7Plus

How to watch Suits LA online in the US

(Image credit: NBC)

US viewers can watch Suits LA from Sunday, February 23 at 9pm ET/PT when it debuts on NBC, with new episodes being broadcast at the same time each week.

If you receive NBC as a part of your cable package, you're all set. But for you cord cutters out there, there are many options available to live stream new episodes.

FuboTV, for example, is a comprehensive cable replacement. The entry-level Essential plan will set you back $84.99 a month (after the introductory offer where you get $25 off your first month) and provides you with around 200 channels, including NBC. And, if you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

If you're after something a bit cheaper, Sling TV also hosts NBC in certain markets with its Sling Blue package. Usually costing $50.99 a month, one of the current Sling TV deals means you can get 50% off your first month and pay just $25.50 for 40+ live channels.

If you're happy to watch on catch-up, new episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock, with new episodes dropping every Monday morning from February 24.

You can purchase a Peacock subscription from $7.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $13.99 a month.

Although Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99 or $139.99 a year respectively).

US viewers travelling overseas can use a VPN to stream the show just as they would back home.

Can I watch Suits LA online in the UK?

Frustratingly for fans of the legal drama, no plans have been announced for broadcasting Suits LA or a potential streaming home. Should the series build up enough momentum, it might join fellow Peacock series like Day of the Jackal and Poker Face on Sky’s streaming service NOW. As soon as we get new information, we’ll be sure to update you here.

Aussie abroad? Use a VPN to access your free stream via 7Plus.

How to watch Suits LA online free in Canada

(Image credit: CTV)

Those in Canada have a few options. Firstly, Suits LA debuts on CTV on Sunday, February 23 at 9pm ET/PT – the very same time as its US release – and available to stream via the CTV.ca website or CTV app for free (but for a limited time).

Alternatively, those with a Crave membership (plans start at CA$9.99 a month) can catch all the showbiz legal drama go down every Monday, with episodes added the day after their linear broadcast on CTV.

NB: If you're a Canadian traveling south of the border who wants to access your CTV account back home, you can do so with a VPN.

Suits LA Trailer

Suits LA Trailer “Welcome to the West Coast” | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Suits LA, Episode Release Schedule

Suits LA – Episode 1: Sunday, February 23

Suits LA – Episode 2: Sunday, March 2

Suits LA – Episode 3: Sunday, March 9

Suits LA – Episode 4: Sunday, March 16

Suits LA – Episode 5: Sunday, March 23

Suits LA – Episode 6: Sunday, March 30

Suits LA – Episode 7: Sunday, April 6

Suits LA – Episode 8: Sunday, April 13

Suits LA – Episode 9: Sunday, April 20

Suits LA – Episode 10: Sunday, April 27

Who is in the Suits LA Cast?

Stephen Amell as Ted Black

Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane

Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins

Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen

Victoria Justice as Dylan Pryor

Troy Winbush as Kevin

Alice Lee as Leah

Rachelle Goulding as Samantha

Azita Ghanizada as Roslyn

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter

How Many Episodes Of Suits LA Are There? The inaugural season of Suits LA has been confirmed to consist of 10 episodes. Like the original series, each episode will run to around 40 minutes long.