How To Watch The Last Anniversary Online And Stream Latest Liane Moriarty Adaptation From Anywhere

How To Watch The Last Anniversary Online

Watch The Last Anniversary: Synopsis

A new book to screen adaptation executively produced by Nicole Kidman sees another Laine Moriarty novel brought to the small screen. Following on from the success of Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Apples Never Fall, Moriarty's The Last Anniversary is an Australian dramedy exploring family secrets and womanhood. Released first in Australia, with the US following a few days later, here's how to watch The Last Anniversary online and from anywhere.

Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches) portrays Sophie Honeywell, a woman that finds herself inheriting a house on Scribbly Gum Island once owned by her ex-boyfriend's great aunt Connie. Already an island shrouded in secrets, drawing in hoards of true crime fanatics, it turns out the disappearance of a young couple a decade ago – dubbed 'the Baby Munro story' – might not be the only unsolved mystery.

Sophie finds herself drawn into the community and the less than welcoming family of Aunt Connie's, slowly unearthing the secrets of three generations of women that have otherwise remained just that.

Starring Miranada Richardson, Danielle Macdonald (The Tourist), and Helen Thompson (Elvis) alongside Palmer, if adaptations of Moriarty's previous work is anything to go by, this will be a twisty, dark story with many a shocking revelation.

Find out how to watch The Last Anniversary online from anywhere as it arrives around the world.

How to watch The Last Anniversary online in Australia for free

(Image credit: Binge)

Filled with Australian talent, you'll be able to watch The Last Anniversary first in Australia when it arrives on streaming service Binge on Thursday, March 27.

If you’re new to Binge, take a complimentary test run with its 7-day free trial. After your free trial has ended, entry-level subscriptions cost from AU$10 a month.

Away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.

How to watch The Last Anniversary from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Last Anniversary online just as you would at home.

While services like Binge block access from IP addresses outside of Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Aussies overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a Australian-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Last Anniversaryy as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Binge. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Binge, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in Australia

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Last Anniversary, head to Binge

How to watch The Last Anniversary online in the US

(Image credit: AMC+)

Only a few days behind its release Down Under, those in the US will be able to watch The Last Anniversary through AMC Plus from Sunday, March 29. Episodes will then drop every Sunday until its season finale on May 4.

AMC Plus costs from $6.99 a month after its 7-day free trial period. That's for its ad-supported plan. You can opt to go without commercials and pay $9.99 a month, or save 20% by signing up annually to its ad-free plan, working out at $7.99 a month.

Outside of the US and want to access your AMC Plus subscription? Use a VPN to port yourself home.

Can I watch The Last Anniversary in Canada?

AMC Plus is also available in Canada, so while there's no clear confirmation The Last Anniversary is also likely to land there north of the border.

AMC Plus costs from CAD$7.99 a month. That's after its free trial period of 7-days.

Can I watch The Last Anniversary online in the UK?

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC bought the rights to The Last Anniversary back in October 2024, so the show is almost certainly going to arrive eventually in the UK on BBC iPlayer. However, a set UK release date is not yet known.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to AMC Plus while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.

The Last Anniversary Trailer

The Last Anniversary | Official Trailer | New Series Premieres March 30 | AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

Who Is The Cast Of The Last Anniversary?