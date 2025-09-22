‘I Always Have These Little Cellulite Tests.’ Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Two Secrets When It Comes To SKIMS’ Snatched Fits
A peak behind the shapewear curtain.
Kim Kardashian has recruited tons of celebrities to help her advertise SKIMS over the years, from Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum appearing in ads to Sabrina Carpenter wearing her lacy lingerie. While these high-caliber influencers undoubtedly help contribute to the company’s $4 billion net worth by encouraging fans to scoop up the snatched looks, Kardashian seems passionate about making her items about more than just the name on the tag. She revealed she has two secrets to creating her famous shapewear.
SKIMS is certainly not lacking in the marketing department, with the above celebs and more peddling Kim Kardashian’s products and The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription) often feeling like one giant ad for the businesses owned by the Kardashian-Jenner family members. However, Kim told Vogue she’s still passionate about delivering a high-quality product, and it all comes down to details. The first, she said:
Anyone who’s using shapewear to smooth out lines or hold things in can appreciate a little thickness in the fabric — something substantial that feels like more than just another layer. That’s the approach she’s taking to her upcoming collaboration with Nike, coming September 26, which brings us to the second secret in Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS’ arsenal:
I have personally had my bouts with uncomfortable shapewear, and without getting too graphic, it can get pretty hard to breathe after everything gets squeezed into place. That doesn’t really work for daily life, and it definitely wouldn’t work for athletes or anyone else who needs to be able to move freely while wearing the items.
I have to say, the NikeSKIMS do look pretty comfortable:
A photo posted by on
All of this doesn’t mean that everyone loves everything that SKIMS does. Khloé Kardashian felt forced to defend the brand against a critic who said the company’s new face wraps didn’t work, and a TikToker went viral a few years ago for roasting the brand after she was not pleased with the “Winnie the Pooh” silhouette the product left her with.
Watch The Kardashians On Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like The Kardashians and Kim's upcoming series All's Fair. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.
There have also been SKIMS’ Photoshop fails and questions about the different products she offers. The Swim Gloves were particularly divisive, but there have also been the boxers that looked like postpartum diapers, the nipple bra (which got attention from The View) and we could never forget the $30 edible underwear.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I can’t say I have first-hand experience with these items, but I sure do like the idea of comfortable shapewear that meets the standards of Kim Kardashian herself. Stay tuned for a release date for The Kardashians Season 7 and All’s Fair, which is coming to the 2025 TV schedule this November.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.