Kourtney Kardashian Has Some Real Competition From Her Sister On The Halloween Decorations Front This Year

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have made no secret about how much they love spooky season. Halloween is practically a year-round holiday for the punk rock couple, but October is the month when they really shine. The oldest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner family typically goes all-out in decorating her home, but it seems this year she’s got some real competition from Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian decided to try her hand at scarifying her fall decor, and she said on her Instagram Stories that she was surprised how much she loves it! Take a look at who’s greeting guests when they arrive at her abode:

(Image credit: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

So what inspired Khloé Kardashian to take a page out of Kravis’ holiday playbook? Apparently she did it for her kids, True and Tatum. She wrote:

I am not a huge Halloween girl. It’s just not my holiday but I try to lean in for the kiddos. I never ever thought I would be so obsessed with my Halloween decorations. Simply because it’s not my favorite but holy cow!!!!!

I love that she’s embracing something more outside her comfort zone for the sake of her kids, and I’m sure they appreciate these super fun decorations. More images showed the detailing that went into the design, including eyeballs and smaller skeletons hiding amongst the orange florals and pumpkins:

(Image credit: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

Honestly, it looks like hundreds of pumpkins were used to set up this elaborate display. We’re used to seeing this kind of over-the-top setup with balloons at birthday parties thrown for the extensive Kardashian-Jenner brood, but Kourtney Kardashian really is going to have her work cut out for her this Halloween if she wants to upstage Khloé. Here’s one last look at the entryway:

(Image credit: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

I can’t wait to see what’s going on over at the Barkers’ house this fall and how it stacks up to Khloé Kardashian’s festive showing. Kourtney has been known to get pretty intense, even ruffling some feathers with her inflatable skeletons’ raunchy poses last year.

In 2023, she made sure to get her decorations up early, because Travis Barker was on tour with Blink 182 for half of October, and she wanted him to get his full dose of Halloween. That’s extremely sweet, and it’s also worth mentioning that she was in her third trimester with Rocky XIII at the time, so it would make sense to get all of that set up as early as possible (though I’d imagine she’s not putting all that up and taking it down herself).

We may not have gotten a look at Kourtney and Travis’ house yet this season, but they’re definitely feeling the spirit, as Kris Jenner shared a gift she received from her daughter and son-in-law:

(Image credit: Kris Jenner's Instagram Stories)

We’ll be seeing more of the reality TV family soon, as The Kardashians Season 7 is set to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule on Thursday, October 23, available to stream with a Hulu subscription. Kim Kardashian’s legal drama All’s Fair premieres just a couple of weeks later, on Tuesday, November 4, also on Hulu.