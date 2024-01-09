How To Watch Echo Online And Stream All Episodes Of New Marvel Miniseries

How To Watch Echo Online

Watch Echo: Synopsis

Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), aka Echo, was first introduced in 2021’s Hawkeye as the leader of the villainous Tracksuit Mafia. Her journey throughout the series saw her initially seeking revenge on Hawkeye, holding him responsible for her father’s death. After she later learned that Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'onofrio) was to blame, she took the crime lord down. Echo will see Maya back in her home town as Fisk, aka Kingpin, catches up with her seeking revenge – and we explain exactly how to watch Echo online below.

While the series is sure to be full of action (it’s Disney Plus’ first 16+ rated Marvel show, so expect some brutal fight scenes) it also promises to explore the juxtaposition between Maya’s current life in the criminal underworld, her quasi-familial relationship with Fisk and her Native American roots. Marvel has balanced super-powered adventure and social commentary well in the past, with show’s like Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Ms. Marvel looking at the minority experience in America’s past and present.

Alongside Maya and Fisk, another familiar face set to return is Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, last seen in She-Hulk, and don’t rule out other surprise appearances with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), aka Hawkeye, and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) both tied to Maya’s story so far.

New additions to the cast include Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer and Tantoo Cardinal. The series was created by Better Call Saul’s Marion Dayre.

Ready to explore the grittier side of the MCU? Read on for how to watch Echo online and from anywhere.

How to watch Echo in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

Phase 5 continues with the arrival of the Marvel miniseries Echo. All five episodes will arrive at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Tuesday, January 9 on Hulu. That's right. While all other Marvel content lives on Disney Plus, for some reason those in the US will need a Hulu subscription to watch Echo.

Plans start from only $7.99 a month (or $79.99 for a whole year) if you don't mind ads, or $17.99 a month to go commercial-free. But if you haven't used Hulu before, you can also give it a try for nothing with its 30-day free trial.

Or, if you're in the market for a full over-the-top streaming service, Hulu + Live TV plan starts from $76.99 a month and includes 85+ premium TV channels, all Hulu content on catch-up, as well as access to Disney+ and sports specialist ESPN+. You can pay more to remove ads.

Watch Echo online with the Disney Plus bundle

If you like the idea of Hulu but want to get an even better value plan, then the Disney Plus bundle may be for you. Combining Hulu with Disney Plus , there's thousands of hours of TV to suit all tastes. And if there's a sports fan in the household, you can add ESPN Plus for a just few dollars more.

Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month

Considering Disney Plus starts at $7.99, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Already getting everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons, throw in the whole Hulu catalog, too, and that's a lot of TV for less than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $14.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with the Disney Plus Duo and Trio Premium plan options.

How to watch Echo in the UK

(Image credit: Disney+)

Arriving at the same time in the UK as in the US, you'll be able to watch Echo on Disney Plus on Wednesday, January 10 at 2am GMT. All five episodes will be available to stream on the service.

The Disney Plus price in the UK now starts from £4.99 a month with the introduction of the ad-supported plan. Alternatively you can continue an ad-free experience and pay £7.99 a month for its Standard plan. For 4K streams you'll need the Premium plan, which costs £10.99 a month.

Both the Standard and Premium plan have the option of signing up for a year in advance and getting 12 months for the price of 10, costing £79.90 and £109.90 respectively.

Watch Echo online in Canada

Arriving concurrently with the US release, Canadians will be able to stream all five episodes of Echo on Disney Plus at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Tuesday, January 9.

Not yet a subscriber? You can get Disney Plus from $7.99 a month with its new ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard ($11.99 a month/$119.99 annually or Premiume ($14.99 a month/$149.99 a year) plan.

Watch Echo in Australia

Much like in Canada, a Disney Plus subscription is what you need Down Under to watch Echo.

All five episodes will hit the platform on Wednesday, January 10 at 1pm AEDT.

Go monthly for $13.99 or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 - by getting an annual plan for $139.99.

Echo Trailer

What Is The Release Date Of Echo? All five episodes of Echo will be available to stream on January 9 in the US on Hulu, and on Disney Plus in Canada. It'll be released on January 10 in the UK and Australia.

Who Is In The Cast Of Echo? Alaqua Cox as Echo/Maya Lopez

Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock

Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin/Wilson Fisk

Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez

Devery Jacobs as Bonnie

Chaske Spencer as Henry

Tantoo Cardinal as Chula

Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits

Graham Greene as Skully

Dannie McCallum as Tuklo

Alejandra Jaime as Spirit

