How To Watch The Billboard Music Awards 2023 Online And Finalist List

How To Watch The Billboard Music Awards Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Sunday, November 19 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT Free live stream: Billboard website and social media channels Use ExpressVPN to stream 100% risk-free from anywhere

Watch Billboard Music Awards 2023: Preview

If all you want for Christmas is pop princesses, rock gods and a seasonal morsel of Mariah, then you're going to want to tune into Sunday's Billboard Music Awards. In a new November slot and moving from TV to exclusively online, we explain below how to watch the Billboard Music Awards 2023 wherever you are.

It truly is Taylor Swift's world and we're just living in it. With 29 career wins to her name already, she leads the way with 20 Billboard Music Award nominations in 2023. You wouldn't bet against the newly announced billionaire to sweep the board and overtake Drake's current tally of 34 – although Champagne Papi is a finalist in 14 categories himself.

R&B singer SZA and country star Morgan Wallen have 17 nominations each, with The Weeknd on 16. And there are finalist spots for staples like Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Travis Scott, Foo Fighters and Metallica, too.

But this will be no traditional awards show, with Billboard promising an "entirely new award show concept" to revitalize the usual formula. That means no host, no presenters, no actual ceremony. The awards will be handed out to the winners in different locations around the world and the performances will be pre-recorded, rather than live on stage.

Those performers will include, Bebe Rexha, Karol J, Morgan Wallen, NewJeans, Peso Pluma and Stray Kids. But the pièce de résistance will undoubtedly be a Mariah Carey performance of All I Want for Christmas Is You to mark the pop legend's Billboard Chart Achievement Award.

With the winners selected based on a combination of Billboard chart performance, sales, radio airplay, streaming numbers and social engagement, these really are the awards that recognise the planet's most popular musicians. We explain how to watch Billboard Music Awards 2023 online from anywhere below.

How to watch Billboard Music Awards 2023 online

(Image credit: Billboard Music Awards)

For the first time, there will be no TV broadcast this year. Instead, you'll have to watch the 2023 Billboard Music Awards online.

You can do this by either tuning into Billboard's social media channels via YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter, TikTok or Instagram, or by going to its website here.

The awards stream is scheduled to start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, November 19 (so 1am GMT / midday AEDT on Monday, November 20).

How to watch the Billboard Music Awards 2023 online from overseas

If you're overseas in a country where access to the Billboard website or its social media channels is blocked, you can still watch the Billboard Music Awards just as you would at home.

There's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Americans abroad can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access the stream from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch the Billboard Music Awards as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Paramount Plus, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server – most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! – head to Billboard's website or social media channels and stream like you were in your home country

Billboard Music Awards 2023 Finalists

Top Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Peso Pluma

Zach Bryan

Top Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fifty Fifty

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Metallica

Top R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Chris Brown

Rihanna

SZA

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Lil Baby

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Metallica

Head to the official website for the full list of finalists