What Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Allegedly Talked About During Their Met Gala Run-In

There were a number of jaw-dropping moments from this year’s Met Gala, which is known to feature some of the biggest names in celebrity fashion . Jared Leto, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat stunned with their feline take on the year’s theme, while rumors about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet ramped up due to her choice of gown. Kylie wasn’t the only member of her famous family to be the subject of gossip that night, though, as Kim Kardashian had a run-in with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson (with poor Usher caught in the middle of it ), and now there are reports of what the two supposedly talked about.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship ended last fall, nine months after the two locked lips on Saturday Night Live during an Aladdin-themed sketch. Coincidentally, it was nine months since their breakup the two reunited at the Met Gala. ET reports that the Bupkis star was “a gentleman” and that he “complimented her look and style, which she appreciated.” The source continued:

They both really respect each other and there are zero hard feelings. He knows Kim was looking to have fun when they dated, and he was totally fine with it. He also enjoyed their time together.

There was certainly a lot for Pete Davidson to like about Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look, as she was dripping in pearls in a creation from Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli. They were all smiles at the event, and the insider went on to say that the actor thinks Kardashian is "a great person" but that "their relationship got to be a little too much for him with the Kanye [West] drama and so much press since he is a chill, low-key guy."

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

While the negativity from Kanye West made its mark on the actor, several other factors apparently contributed to their breakup , including living on separate coasts and being in different places in their lives. But there never did seem to be any bitterness between the two. The Kardashians star and her family only had nice things to say about Pete Davidson on their Hulu reality show (at times oversharing about their sex life ), with the second season having filmed while they were together but not airing until after they broke up.

With a dating history like Pete Davidson’s , the actor shouldn’t be surprised to run into his exes at big events. In fact, Kim Kardashian wasn’t the only ex-girlfriend the Saturday Night Live alum had at the Met Gala. Emily Ratajkowski and Margaret Qualley were also in attendance, but it’s unknown if they had similar pleasant run-ins with the Meet Cute star.

Kim Kardashian hasn’t dated anyone since Pete Davidson , but the same can’t be said for him. After a quick situationship with EmRata , Davidson is now rumored to be dating Chase Sui Wonders , who he met on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies and who appears on his new Peacock series Bupkis .