Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Actor And An EP Made Key Promises About Season 2, And Now I’m Getting Nervous
Scary times ahead for Spider-Man?
Spider-Man has an amazing set of powers and a delightful sense of humor that set him apart from many heroes – but not to be ignored in all of the awesome is the fact that Peter Parker is not exactly a lucky guy. When life is dolling out misfortune, he regularly finds himself shoved to the front of the line. Horrible curveballs are thrown his way on the regular. This in mind, when voices behind the making of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man start throwing around words like "tragic" and "drama" when discussing the upcoming Season 2 (confirmed earlier this year), I can't help but worry a bit about the titular hero.
It was just about six months ago that the animated Spider-Man series for Disney+ subscribers finished its first season run, but there is already a tremendous hunger for more adventures, and recent teases have been fantastic. Aleks Le, who voices Amadeus Cho on the show, was recently asked by The Direct about what he could tease about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, and while he couldn't say much, he noted that there are going to be some big dramatic swings on the way. Said Le,
I suppose I expected "more funny," but "more tragic" is certainly the part of the statement that really catches my eye. There is certainly plenty of setup for that material in the end of Season 1 given Norman Osborn taking possession of a symbiote sample and the reveal that Peter's father, Richard Parker is in prison (we still don't know why he is in jail or if he actually committed the crime for which he's been incarcerated).
Showrunner Jeff Trammell personally responded to Aleks Le on Twitter, and not only confirmed that everything the actor said is accurate, but also that we can expect escalated drama and threats in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. He writes in the post,
We've already seen some serious dangers pop up in Peter Parker's life through the first 10 episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, with Norman Osborn and Otto Octavius taking center stage, but Spider-Man's rogues gallery is massive, and it's exciting to imagine what's on the way.
These are great teases... but what we don't presently have is any information regarding when we can actually expect to see said episodes beyond loose promises of "2026." Of course, any upcoming TV or movie that's Spider-Man related is always firmly on our radar here at CinemaBlend, so stay tuned for more news about the next run of the hit animated series.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.