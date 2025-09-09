Jessica Simpson Confirms Happy Family Relationship When Gushing About Ashlee’s Return To Music

Jessica Simpson is entering a new chapter in her music career. After her start in pop music had her being compared to other pop princesses of the 2000s, the “With You” singer left Hollywood for Nashville to create her extended play Nashville Canyon, Part 1. But with her sister, Ashlee, also making a return to music, Simpson confirms a happy family relationship when gushing about her sister’s comeback.

The country singer has been making a great career resurgence. She’s feeling happier in Nashville with her family to be closer to the music she loves and got to perform live for the American Idol finale . However, Jessica Simpson isn’t the only one in the family who’s getting attention. After Ashlee returned to music with her “I Am Me” residency in Las Vegas, the “Take My Breath Away” singer couldn’t help but gush at her sister’s musical act to E! News :

I mean, we’re all a big happy family, so it’s important for all. I mean, we wouldn’t miss Ashlee, are you kidding me? It was such a moment and I was a mess. I cried probably seven times. And I think I know her lyrics better than my own, old songs. I was like ‘I think I know Ashlee’s music better than mine.’

It's the cutest thing to hear Jessica Simpson fangirling over her little sis, if you ask me! Ashlee Simpson’s music truly shaped 2000s music. I still remember the lyrics of “Pieces of Me” and “Lala.”

While Ashlee Simpson's music fit into the pop genre in the early 2000s, there was also a lot of edge in Simpson's voice that set her apart from singers like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Mandy Moore. Seeing The Dukes of Hazzard actress cheering Ashlee on shows how supportive she is as a big sister and a devoted fan.

Then again, it shouldn’t be too surprising that Jessica Simpson supports her younger sibling since Jessica called her “a fucking rockstar” when she did her first solo concert in years last summer. When the two dropped a cute family photo with their mom in 2023, happiness shone on everyone’s faces.

When you think about it, Jessica and Ashlee Simpson had similar career paths. Other than performing pop music, the two have starred in reality shows and had their share of acting experience in film and TV. So, it’s no wonder that as the elder sister reemerges into music, her younger sister wouldn’t be too far behind.

With Jessica and Ashlee Simpson having such “a big happy family” vibe and returning to music, I can't help but hope that the pair releases a single together. Let’s cross our fingers that this kind of duet happens soon!