Netflix Cyber Monday Sale: Merchandise For Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton And More

Where Netflix and Cyber Monday are concerned, in all my years of reporting on Cyber Monday streaming deals I've never known a Netflix subscription to get cheaper over the sales period – and with the streaming giant just getting more and more expensive, I doubt we'll ever see such generosity from it.

However, for fans of Stranger Things, Heartstopper, Squid Game, and its other selection of Original titles, it does have some great merchandise available on its official online store, and for Cyber Week there's a sitewide sale of up to 30% off.

Whether you want to honor the memory of Eddie Munson with a Hellfire T-shirt, or you're after your very own Squid Game Player 456 tracksuit, the Netflix store has plenty of awesome apparel, collectible figurines and POP! Funkos, as well as other memorabilia.

We've listed a bunch of the best Netflix Cyber Monday sale items, with the promotion set to run for the entirety of Cyber Week.

Heartstopper Netflix Cyber Monday Deals

Heartstopper Reversible Bucket Hat: $32 $22.40

Featuring those iconic Alice Oseman designs from the original Heartstopper graphic novels, adorn your wardrobe with a touch of Charlie and Nick, with T-shirts and totes also available with similar designs.

Stranger Things Netflix Cyber Monday Deals

Stranger Things Hellfire Club T-Shirt: $30 $21

A character death we'll never get over? Eddie Munson has to be right up there, the leader of D&D group the Hellfire Club, and connoisseur of epic (and deadly) guitar solos. Get yourself the baseball tee, with $9 off.

Bridgerton Netflix Cyber Monday Deals

Queen Charlotte "Sorrows, Sorrows, Prayers" Unisex Sweatshirt: $30 $21

Have we been wishing people "Sorrows, sorrows, prayers" since the Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte graced our screens earlier in the year? Admittedly, yes. And now the infamous quote can be adorned on your person every day with this gorgeous, cozy maroon sweatshirt.

Squid Game Netflix Cyber Monday Deals

Squid Game Player 456 Track Suit: $59.99 $41.99

Want to be a part of Squid Game without the, you know, violent part? Feel every bit the part with your very own Player 457 track suit, available in a unisex fit in sizes S/M and L/XL.

