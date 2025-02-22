How To Watch Dope Girls Online And Stream Historical Drama For Free From Anywhere
Soho's illicit nightclub scene rises from the ashes of WW1
How To Watch Dope Girls Online
Premiere: Saturday, February 22
Broadcast: BBC One at 9:15pm GMT
Free Stream: All episodes on BBC iPlayer at 6am GMT (UK)
International stream: Stan (AU)
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Dope Girls: Preview
As the final shots of the First World War are fired, millions of men return from the fighting expecting things to go back to the pre-war status quo. But a generation of women, empowered by their absence, refuse to fall back under their shadow. Stepping into Soho’s illicit nightclub scene, the endeavours of these women – on both sides of the law – leads to the birth of the modern clubland. So, read on below as we explain how to watch Dope Girls online and for free and stream from anywhere with a VPN.
Covering similar ground to Peaky Blinders but inspired by true events, Dope Girls delves into how the desperation faced by the British working class post-WW1 led to an abandonment of pre-war conservatism as the country entered the roaring twenties. Specifically, the show follows single mother Kate Galloway (Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown) as she seeks to provide for her daughter Evie (Eilidh Fisher The Power) by establishing a nightclub amidst the hedonistic party scene of post-war London. While the business may be legit, if embracing the criminal opportunities that are presented as a consequence of such a position mean a better life for Evie, then so be it.
On the other side of the coin is Eliza Scanlen’s (Little Women) Violet, one of the Met’s first female officers. Tasked with going undercover and infiltrating the illicit, and often illegal, scene, Violet finds her loyalties tested as she grows close to the women who call it home, including dancer Billie (Umi Myers, Bob Marley: One Love). As the women’s influence begins to grow, so does the amount of eyes that fall on them with everyone from the authorities to rival gangs looking to put a stop to their power over the drugs and moonshine trade of the Soho scene.
Particularly keen for a piece of the pie are the Salucci crime family, led by matriarch Geraldine James’ (Silo) Isabella and rounded out by Rory Fleck Byrne (This is Going to Hurt) as Luca, Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses) as Damasco, Eben Figueiredo as Matteo Rossi, and Sebastian Croft as Silvio.
While the show may seem like another glossy, revisionist crime drama, what sets it apart, says Exec Producer Jane Tratner, is the focus on the women: “It brings all female characters to the centre of our screens in a way that is normally preserved for men. So it’s not unique in that it has a really strong group of women at the heart of it, lots of other dramas have that. It’s unique in the way that the women are operating in a way that usually you would expect men to operate. They are not only operating in that way but they are winning that way. It gives it a surprisingly different and arresting tone.”
Read on below for all you need to watch Dope Girls online from anywhere and for free on BBC iPlayer.
How to watch Dope Girls online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer
Dope Girls premieres on BBC One on February 22 at 9:15pm GMT with new episodes weekly. You'll be able to stream the full six-episode boxset via BBC iPlayer from 6am GMT on the same day.
BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.
Overseas? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.
How to watch Dope Girls online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Dope Girls online just as you would at home.
While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch Dope Girls as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Dope Girls, head to BBC iPlayer
Can I watch Dope Girls in the US?
While there isn't any information of a US release at present, Dope Girls is set to stream on Max in other territories. Other Bad Wolf-produced shows such as Industry and His Dark Materials have streamed on the Warner Bros. service, so keep an eye out there.
A UK citizen trying to access your free stream? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.
Can I watch Dope Girls in Canada?
It was reported last year that Crave had purchased the rights to Dope Girls in Canada, however there's no news yet on a release date. Watch this space for more info.
Currently out of the country? Simply download a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer or your regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.
How to watch Dope Girls online in Australia
Dope Girls is streaming exclusively on Stan in Australia with episodes arriving alongside the UK on Saturday, February 22.
Stan prices start at AU$12 per month, up to $22 for the premium tier
Brit abroad? If you’re abroad and want to connect to your usual streaming services, you can purchase a VPN to allow you to watch no matter where in the world you happen to be.
Dope Girls Trailer
Dope Girls Release Date & Episode Schedule
All six episodes of Dope Girls will arrive on BBC iPlayer in the UK on Saturday, February 22. The show premieres in Australia the same day on Stan. North American release dates are TBC.
UK viewers can also watch episodes weekly on BBC One (9:15pm GMT) on the following schedule:
- Episode 1: "When She Was Bad, She Was Very Very Bad" – Saturday, February 22
- Episode 2: "Butter Wouldn't Melt" – Saturday, March 1
- Episode 3: "A Filthy Little Mole Down a Filthy Little Hole" – Saturday, March 8
- Episode 4: "Behold the Stars" – Saturday, March 15
- Episode 5: "Monster" – Saturday, March 22
- Episode 6: "Rage" – Saturday, March 29
Dope Girls Cast
- Julianne Nicholson as Kate Galloway
- Eliza Scanlen as Violet Davies
- Umi Myers as Billie Cassidy
- Eilidh Fisher as Evie Galloway
- Sebastian Croft as Silvio Salucci
- Geraldine James as Isabella Salucci
- Rory Fleck Byrne as Luca Salucci
- Dustin Demri-Burns as Damaso Salucci
- Eben Figueiredo as Matteo Rossi Salucci
- Michael Duke as Eddie Cobb
- Ian Bonar as Sgt Frank Turner
- Nabhaan Rizwan as Silas Huxley
- Priya Kansara as Lily Lee
- Jordan Kouamé as Reggie Regbo
- Will Keen as Frederick Asquith-Gore
- Fiona Button as Sophie Asquith-Gore
- Harry Cadby as Jimmy Conville
Is Dope Girls Based On A Book?
Dope Girls is based on the book Dope Girls: The Birth of the British Drug Underground by British science writer Marek Kohn. Kohn is the author of 7 non-fiction books on topics based around evolution, biology and society.
