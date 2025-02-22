How To Watch Dope Girls Online And Stream Historical Drama For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Dope Girls Online

Watch Dope Girls: Preview

As the final shots of the First World War are fired, millions of men return from the fighting expecting things to go back to the pre-war status quo. But a generation of women, empowered by their absence, refuse to fall back under their shadow. Stepping into Soho’s illicit nightclub scene, the endeavours of these women – on both sides of the law – leads to the birth of the modern clubland. So, read on below as we explain how to watch Dope Girls online and for free and stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Covering similar ground to Peaky Blinders but inspired by true events, Dope Girls delves into how the desperation faced by the British working class post-WW1 led to an abandonment of pre-war conservatism as the country entered the roaring twenties. Specifically, the show follows single mother Kate Galloway (Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown) as she seeks to provide for her daughter Evie (Eilidh Fisher The Power) by establishing a nightclub amidst the hedonistic party scene of post-war London. While the business may be legit, if embracing the criminal opportunities that are presented as a consequence of such a position mean a better life for Evie, then so be it.

On the other side of the coin is Eliza Scanlen’s (Little Women) Violet, one of the Met’s first female officers. Tasked with going undercover and infiltrating the illicit, and often illegal, scene, Violet finds her loyalties tested as she grows close to the women who call it home, including dancer Billie (Umi Myers, Bob Marley: One Love). As the women’s influence begins to grow, so does the amount of eyes that fall on them with everyone from the authorities to rival gangs looking to put a stop to their power over the drugs and moonshine trade of the Soho scene.

Particularly keen for a piece of the pie are the Salucci crime family, led by matriarch Geraldine James’ (Silo) Isabella and rounded out by Rory Fleck Byrne (This is Going to Hurt) as Luca, Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses) as Damasco, Eben Figueiredo as Matteo Rossi, and Sebastian Croft as Silvio.

While the show may seem like another glossy, revisionist crime drama, what sets it apart, says Exec Producer Jane Tratner, is the focus on the women: “It brings all female characters to the centre of our screens in a way that is normally preserved for men. So it’s not unique in that it has a really strong group of women at the heart of it, lots of other dramas have that. It’s unique in the way that the women are operating in a way that usually you would expect men to operate. They are not only operating in that way but they are winning that way. It gives it a surprisingly different and arresting tone.”

Read on below for all you need to watch Dope Girls online from anywhere and for free on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Dope Girls online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

Dope Girls premieres on BBC One on February 22 at 9:15pm GMT with new episodes weekly. You'll be able to stream the full six-episode boxset via BBC iPlayer from 6am GMT on the same day.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Overseas? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Dope Girls online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Dope Girls online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Dope Girls as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Dope Girls, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I watch Dope Girls in the US?

While there isn't any information of a US release at present, Dope Girls is set to stream on Max in other territories. Other Bad Wolf-produced shows such as Industry and His Dark Materials have streamed on the Warner Bros. service, so keep an eye out there.

A UK citizen trying to access your free stream? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.

Can I watch Dope Girls in Canada?

It was reported last year that Crave had purchased the rights to Dope Girls in Canada, however there's no news yet on a release date. Watch this space for more info.

Currently out of the country? Simply download a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer or your regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

How to watch Dope Girls online in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

Dope Girls is streaming exclusively on Stan in Australia with episodes arriving alongside the UK on Saturday, February 22.

Stan prices start at AU$12 per month, up to $22 for the premium tier

Brit abroad? If you’re abroad and want to connect to your usual streaming services, you can purchase a VPN to allow you to watch no matter where in the world you happen to be.

Dope Girls Trailer

DOPE GIRLS | Official Teaser Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

All six episodes of Dope Girls will arrive on BBC iPlayer in the UK on Saturday, February 22. The show premieres in Australia the same day on Stan. North American release dates are TBC.

UK viewers can also watch episodes weekly on BBC One (9:15pm GMT) on the following schedule:

Episode 1: "When She Was Bad, She Was Very Very Bad" – Saturday, February 22

Episode 2: "Butter Wouldn't Melt" – Saturday, March 1

Episode 3: "A Filthy Little Mole Down a Filthy Little Hole" – Saturday, March 8

Episode 4: "Behold the Stars" – Saturday, March 15

Episode 5: "Monster" – Saturday, March 22

Episode 6: "Rage" – Saturday, March 29

Dope Girls Cast

Julianne Nicholson as Kate Galloway

Eliza Scanlen as Violet Davies

Umi Myers as Billie Cassidy

Eilidh Fisher as Evie Galloway

Sebastian Croft as Silvio Salucci

Geraldine James as Isabella Salucci

Rory Fleck Byrne as Luca Salucci

Dustin Demri-Burns as Damaso Salucci

Eben Figueiredo as Matteo Rossi Salucci

Michael Duke as Eddie Cobb

Ian Bonar as Sgt Frank Turner

Nabhaan Rizwan as Silas Huxley

Priya Kansara as Lily Lee

Jordan Kouamé as Reggie Regbo

Will Keen as Frederick Asquith-Gore

Fiona Button as Sophie Asquith-Gore

Harry Cadby as Jimmy Conville

Jordan Kouamé as Reggie Regbo