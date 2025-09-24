What’s It Like Going On A Double Date With Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco? What Her Co-Star Revealed

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are one of the more recent young Hollywood couples to get engaged, confirming the announcement in December 2024. Though they’ve only dated since 2021, Gomez and Blanco's meet cute and friendship date back to her Disney days. So, what’s it like to be around the happy couple on a night off? David Henrie, who plays Gomez's Wizards of Waverly Place brother Justin, shares his experience of their double date.

Many, like myself, may have jumped to the Only Murders in the Building conclusion that it was Meryl Streep and Martin Short's continuing relationship filling out this foursome. Instead, the other duo in the double date with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were David Henrie and his wife, Maria Cahill. He recounted the fun night to People when the publication visited the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place set. In addition, he also noted what a gourmand Blanco is, by saying:

We went on a double date not too long ago and with her and Benny, and that was fun. There was wine. There was good wine. Benny knows his wine, and he knows food, and we had a great time.

The quartet’s outing sounds like an excellent time. Admittedly, I’m easily pleased, especially if good food, wine, and friends are involved. (Blanco shared a YouTube show with Matty Matheson). But I’m a little surprised the two guys evidently don’t know each other that well. Then again, Gomez’s love life and Wizards timeline haven’t overlapped too much.

Henrie went on to share that it was nice to have some downtime with the Alex Russo actress and her fiancé. Individual Hollywood schedules can be busy enough as is, but trying to coordinate a few of them is even more hectic. He stated during the conversation it was even more nice to get to know Blanco and see why Gomez fell for Blanco outside of any professional setting.

It was great to get to know him.

I love that Gomez’s worlds are meeting. As a fan of the actress going back to her Disney days, I know that she’s revealed that the 2007 show meant and still means a lot to her. So, the double date seemingly must’ve also meant a lot while highlighting Blanco's supportive nature toward a partner.

All in all, the double date night sounds like the perfect place to lay the groundwork for better friendships all around. Though, it does make me wonder if Blanco hung on the set of OMITB. Can we expect him to pop in on the set of the mostly great Wizards Beyond Waverly Place? This Selena Gomez fan hopes so, especially if the music producer and Henrie become better buds.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiered earlier this September on the 2025 TV guide.