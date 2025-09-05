Tom Holland Rocked Blonde Hair While Being A Footballer In His Lego Ad, And I Can't Get Over The Ted Lasso Character Fans Keep Comparing Him To

At the moment, anticipation is running high for fans of Tom Holland as the eventual releases of The Odyssey and his fourth Spider-Man movie, Brand New Day , loom over us. However, before we get to see him transform into Telemachus and Peter Parker, he turned into a whole bunch of new characters for a Lego commercial. And one of those characters looks a lot like an iconic Ted Lasso footballer, and fans can’t get enough of it.

As you can see in the Lego ad below, Tom Holland is unrecognizable as he plays everything from a CEO with flying shoes to an old man gardening to a grumpy executive. The Spider-Man actor rocked a bunch of different prosthetics and wigs to pull off all these characters, and that included him having blonde hair and wearing a red and blue jersey to play a popular footballer. If you’ve seen Ted Lasso, I bet you know where this is going…

Never Stop Playing, ft. Tom Holland | Official Short Film - YouTube Watch On

So, after seeing this playful commercial, fans were quick to clock the resemblance between Holland’s footballer and the legend that is Jamie Tartt from Ted Lasso. Specifically, he looks like Phil Dunster’s character in Season 3 of the Emmy-winning series that you can stream with an Apple TV+ subscription , as @your_belle pointed out with this perfect GIF:

Truly, all he needs is Jamie’s Mancunian accent , and he’d basically be AFC Richmond’s cocky star.

Admittedly, I do think that if my guy Jamie – especially him in Season 1 or 2 – realized that Tom Holland had his same look, he might have a thing or two to say. However, the reformed and nicer player from Season 3 would probably love it, although I think at least one side-eye glance would be warranted, as @shelbbs247 posted:

The blonde dye job that leaves the natural root mixed with the center part really gives massive Jamie Tartt energy. And I have to wonder if it was intentional. While I don’t know if it was or not, I do know that fans can’t stop talking about this hilarious resemblance, as other great reactions included:

Jamie Tartt becomes even more insufferable when he learns Spiderman has the same hair as him - @jqmiietartt

Jamie Tartt is that you?!?!! - @rollisitemple

This happened to my good friend Jamie Tartt once - @galmances

Close enough, welcome back Jamie Tartt! - @xbiscuitboxpink

Holland certainly does look like “my good friend Jamie Tartt.” And considering both Ted Lasso Season 4 and Spider-Man 4 are in production , both projects are at the top of mind, making the comparison even more obvious. It’s also got me even more hyped for each project.

Holland appearing in this ad reminded me of all the fun projects he has on the 2026 movie schedule . So, now, I’m counting down the days to The Odyssey’s July 17 premiere and Spider-Man’s July 31 release. Meanwhile, while Phil Dunster reportedly isn’t returning to Ted Lasso, the football scene in this commercial had the energy I needed to start singing “We’re Richmond ‘til we die” again.

So, all around, I love that this beloved Marvel actor rocked a look that people couldn’t stop comparing to Jamie Tartt.