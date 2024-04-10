How To Watch Race Across The World Season 4 Online And Stream New Episodes Weekly From Anywhere

How To Watch Race Across The World Season 4 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Wednesday, April 10 at 9pm BST Channel: BBC One Free Stream: BBC iPlayer Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Race Across The World Season 4: Preview

Race Across the World – the UK's answer to The Amazing Race – has a disarmingly simple premise. The first team of two to get from a starting point to the finishing line wins a prize of £20,000. Simple.

But then figure in that they have to do so using only the bare essentials. No smartphones. No internet. No bank cards. No directions. Oh, and the race spans 15,000 kilometres from Sapporo in Japan to Lombok in Indonesia.

It's certainly a compelling hook, and now the BAFTA-winning series returns for its fourth run. Trying to replicate the success of Season 3 winners Cathie and Tricia, are five pairs of intrepid contestants, with a married couple, lifelong friends, and two sets of siblings testing the limits of their relationships.

Played out over eight, hour-long episodes, only one team can finish the race as victors and take home that cash prize. Find out all the details about the series below including how to watch Race Across The World Season 4 online and stream every new episode weekly from wherever you are.

How to watch Race Across The World Season 4 online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

Race Across the World Season 4 premieres on the free-to-air BBC One on Wednesday, April 10 at 9pm BST. Subsequent weekly episodes go out at the same time every Wednesday.

If you can't tune when it airs on TV, want to stream online, or are hoping to watch back later on catch-up, you can do so via the BBC's free online streaming platform, BBC iPlayer, which you can access on desktop and through a number of devices via its app.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RJ). You should also have a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home...

How to watch Race Across The World from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Race Across The World Season 4 just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Can I watch Race Across The World Season 4 anywhere else?

Although some of the previous series of Race Across the World have found an international streaming home, it doesn't look as though Season 4 will be shown in any of the US, Canada or Australia.

So if you're a Brit abroad who's desperate to watch, then we can only suggest that you try using a VPN to avoid the geo-restrictions that the BBC iPlayer puts in place.

Race Across The World Season 4 Trailer

Race Across The World Season 4 Episodes Schedule

Episode 1 – April 10

April 10 Episode 2 – April 17

– April 17 Episode 3 – April 24

– April 24 Episode 4 – May 1

– May 1 Episode 5 – May 8

– May 8 Episode 6 – May 15

– May 15 Episode 7 – May 22

– May 22 Episode 8 – May 29

When Is The Release Date Of Race Across The World Season 4? The start date of Race Across The World Season 4 is Wednesday, April 10. The season premiere broadcasts at 9pm BST on TV on BBC One, and is available to stream online via the BBC iPlayer. There has been no announcement that the series will be available watch in other countries such as the US, Canada or Australia.

Who Are The Race Across The World Season 4 Contestants? Alfie & Owen , Friends from St Albans

, Friends from St Albans Eugenie & Isabel , Mother/daugher from Barking and Birmingham

, Mother/daugher from Barking and Birmingham James & Betty , Siblings from Yorkshire

, Siblings from Yorkshire Sharon & Byrdie , Mother/daughter from Kent

, Mother/daughter from Kent Stephen & Viv, Married from Rutland