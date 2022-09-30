Start Your Weekend Right With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Leading Ladies Grooving To ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an absolutely behemoth place, but certain franchises stand out as fan favorites. Case in point: Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, with the upcoming sequel serving as one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies . Start your weekend right with Wakanda Forever’s leading ladies grooving to “Drop it Like it’s Hot.”

Ryan Coogler assembled an outstanding cast for the Black Panther franchise, and fans are eager to catch up with the iconic characters in Wakanda Forever. That includes the franchise’s leading trio of women: Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Danai Gurira’s Okoye, and Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia. Those actors have great chemistry, as you can see in a video from Nyongo’o’s Instagram of them dancing to Snoop Dogg’s classic “Drop it Like It’s Hot.” Check it out for yourself below,

I mean, how fun is that? You can clearly tell how much the women of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever like each other… as well as Snoop Dogg’s iconic tracks. And since this is merely a clip of this trio doing a photoshoot, one can only imagine how their chemistry will translate into the Marvel sequel. Especially when you consider the high emotional stakes involved.

This clip shared by Lupita Nyong’o will likely only help to buoy excitement over Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as it gets ever closer to being released in theaters. We’re about a month and a half from seeing what Ryan Coogler has up his sleeve, and how the titular nation will continue following the in-universe death of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa . Of course, both the cast/crew and fans in theaters will also be mourning the loss of Boseman IRL, following his passing in August of 2020.

Not much is known about the contents of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is pretty standard for Marvel movies and their notoriously tight security. But given Boseman’s death and legacy, the real world has arguably never been more connected to the events of the real world. Filmmaker Ryan Coogler went so far as to call crafting the sequel the most difficult task of his professional career , given the emotions involved. And the special care he took with this story can be seen in the movie’s first trailer, which was a massive hit upon its release . As a reminder, you can check it out below,

Obviously the biggest question surrounding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been exactly will be taking on the mantle of the Panther and becoming the next ruler of the fictional country. Some merchandise for the movie might have revealed this plot point, but it’s all unconfirmed until it finally arrives in theaters. There’s also some new characters being introduced to the MCU, including Namor the Sub-Mariner and Riri Williams aka Ironheart (who is getting her own series on Disney+).