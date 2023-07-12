Barbie, Moon Knight, Dwight Schrute, And Other Funko Pops To Add To Your Collection This Amazon Prime Day

While Amazon Prime Day is winding down, there are still some great deals and discounts for entertainment fans going strong, including Funko Pops. With hundreds of options spanning movies, television, sports, and more, these figures have become a staple for pop culture fans and also make great gifts for enthusiasts of all ages.

Whether you collect them, play with them, or just put them on display and admire your favorites, here is a list of some of the best Funko Pops we found on Amazon Prime Day. But hurry, some of these deals will be over July 12th at 11:59 PST (8:59 p.m. EST).