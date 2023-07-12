Barbie, Moon Knight, Dwight Schrute, And Other Funko Pops To Add To Your Collection This Amazon Prime Day
Collect, play, display, the possibilities are endless with Funko POPs!
While Amazon Prime Day is winding down, there are still some great deals and discounts for entertainment fans going strong, including Funko Pops. With hundreds of options spanning movies, television, sports, and more, these figures have become a staple for pop culture fans and also make great gifts for enthusiasts of all ages.
Whether you collect them, play with them, or just put them on display and admire your favorites, here is a list of some of the best Funko Pops we found on Amazon Prime Day. But hurry, some of these deals will be over July 12th at 11:59 PST (8:59 p.m. EST).
Funko Pop! Movies: The Purge (Election Year)- Lady Liberty: $27.90 on Amazon
Curious about how The Purge night rules work? Check out this guide!
Funko Pop! Games: Gotham Knights - Nightwing:
$12.99 $12.39 on Amazon
When will we finally get the Nightwing movie? The Director weighs in.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Morbidly curious pizza enthusiast with a heart of gold. Has no time to hear why you think The Office is overrated and is pretty sure the meaning of the Universe can be found in the movie Cats. Co-host of American Hauntings Podcast. Inaugural class of Enstitute, an entrepreneurial alternative education program written about by Forbes, The New York Times, and PBS.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Nick Venable
By Mike Reyes
By Nick Venable