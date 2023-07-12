Barbie, Moon Knight, Dwight Schrute, And Other Funko Pops To Add To Your Collection This Amazon Prime Day

By Cody Beck
published

Collect, play, display, the possibilities are endless with Funko POPs!

Spiderverse and Moonknight Funkos
(Image credit: Sony / Marvel / Funko)

While Amazon Prime Day is winding down, there are still some great deals and discounts for entertainment fans going strong, including Funko Pops. With hundreds of options spanning movies, television, sports, and more, these figures have become a staple for pop culture fans and also make great gifts for enthusiasts of all ages.

Whether you collect them, play with them, or just put them on display and admire your favorites, here is a list of some of the best Funko Pops we found on Amazon Prime Day. But hurry, some of these deals will be over July 12th at 11:59 PST (8:59 p.m. EST). 

Exclusive Funko Pop Moon Knight with Weapon:

Exclusive Funko Pop Moon Knight with Weapon: $35.99 $32.99 on Amazon

Check out MoonKnight on Disney+! 

Funko Pop! Movies: The Batman - Batman:

Funko Pop! Movies: The Batman - Batman: $11.99 $11.45 on Amazon

Rent or Buy The Batman on Amazon

Funko Pop! Movies: Barbie - Western Barbie: $12.99 on Amazon

Funko Pop! Movies: Barbie - Western Barbie: $12.99 on Amazon

Check out more Barbie products on sale for Amazon Prime Day!

Funko POP TV: The Office - Dwight with Pumpkinhead:

Funko POP TV: The Office - Dwight with Pumpkinhead: $12.99 $9.98 on Amazon

Stream The Office on Peacock!

POP Marvel: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Miles Morales as Spider-Man Funko Vinyl Figure: $28.95 on Amazon

POP Marvel: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Miles Morales as Spider-Man Funko Vinyl Figure: $28.95 on Amazon

Pre-order Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse here

Funko Pop! Heroes - Batman [Hush] #239 Deluxe Jim Lee Collection:

Funko Pop! Heroes - Batman [Hush] #239 Deluxe Jim Lee Collection: $50.00 $42.99 on Amazon

Check out more awesome Batman artwork on sale for Amazon Prime Day here.

Funko Pop! Movies: DC - The Flash: $14.00 on Amazon

Funko Pop! Movies: DC - The Flash: $14.00 on Amazon

Read CinemaBlend's review of The Flash here

Funko Pop! Movies: The Purge (Election Year)- Lady Liberty: $27.90 on Amazon

Funko Pop! Movies: The Purge (Election Year)- Lady Liberty: $27.90 on Amazon

Curious about how The Purge night rules work? Check out this guide! 

Funko Pop! Games: Gotham Knights - Nightwing:

Funko Pop! Games: Gotham Knights - Nightwing: $12.99 $12.39 on Amazon

When will we finally get the Nightwing movie? The Director weighs in.

Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Medieval Vulture:

Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Medieval Vulture: $12.99 $9.90 on Amazon

Read CinemaBlend's 5-star review of Spider-Man:Across The Spider-Verse here

Funko Pop! Marvel: Thor Love and Thunder - Gorr:

Funko Pop! Marvel: Thor Love and Thunder - Gorr: $12.99 $6.49 on Amazon

Stream Thor: Love And Thunder on Disney+ with the Disney bundle for just $12.99/mth


Funko Pop! Games: Sonic 30th Anniversary - Running Sonic The Hedgehog: $15.20 on Amazon

Funko Pop! Games: Sonic 30th Anniversary - Running Sonic The Hedgehog: $15.20 on Amazon

Check out what we already know about Sonic The Hedgehog 3!

