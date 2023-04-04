Kit Yourself Out In AFC Richmond Football Jerseys And Other Ted Lasso Merch

Fans of the fictional football club AFC Richmond can now look the part while watching Ted Lasso Season 3 . With new episodes currently dropping on a weekly basis, an official collaboration between Nike and Ted Lasso was released alongside the premiere of what will reportedly be the final season of the Jason Sudeikis’ multi-award winning comedy .

Allowing viewers to "Believe!" in the underdog club long after it ends, Nike stepped up to the post as the official manufacturer for the final season and made it available for fans to buy their own two-tone AFC Richmond home jersey, too, sponsored by Bantr - the dating app which features prominently in the show.

Nike isn't the only brand to get involved in selling Ted Lasso merch. Providing for all budgets, we've listed all the options from the likes of Walmart and the official Warner Bros Shop below.

Nike Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Jerseys

(opens in new tab) Nike AFC Richmond Jersey - $105 (opens in new tab)

Football is life! And that's why Nike has released the official AFC Richmond jersey for Ted Lasso fans to kit themselves out in. Featuring the club emblem and Bantr sponsorship, the Nike jersey is also lightweight with sweat-wicking fabric, perfect for when you're having a kickabout, offering a slim-fit in sizes S-2XL.

(opens in new tab) Nike AFC Richmond Away Kit T-Shirt - $35 (opens in new tab)

Made from soft cotton, if you're a fan of AFC Richmond's away kit, you can pick up a T-shirt in its striking colorway, dubbed 'Safety Orange'. Offering a relaxed fit, it's certainly going to make your life a whole lot brighter than hot brown water...

Nike Ted Lasso merchandise from $35 (opens in new tab)

Nike's Ted Lasso merchandise a bit on the pricey side for you? Both Walmart and the official Warner Bros Shop offer some more affordable alternatives for those after their own AFC Richmond jersey.

Walmart Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Jersey

(opens in new tab) Walmart AFC Richmond Jersey - $21.50 (opens in new tab)

He's here, he's there, he's every-f**king-where! ROOOOOY KENT! That's why Walmart will have you feeling like one of AFC Richmond's beloved players with a jersey of your own, branded with the choice of the likes of Kent, Tartt, Rojas, and more. This Walmart offering is super affordable and available in sizes XXS-3XL.

Check out and buy other Ted Lasso merch from Walmart from $12.99 (opens in new tab)

Warner Bros Shop Ted Lasso Merchandise

(opens in new tab) WB Shop AFC Richmond Personalized Jersey - $59.95 (opens in new tab)

The production company behind Ted Lasso, Warner Bros have their own store of merchandise, including a customizable AFC Richmond jersey. Personalize with your name and choose the number you'd like to appear on the back of your jersey. Buy in sizes XS-4XL.

(opens in new tab) WB Shop AFC Richmond Crest Scarf - $29.95 (opens in new tab)

Are you Richmond till you die? Get yourself a Warner Bros official AFC Richmond scarf and show your team pride. The scarf features a striped decision with the AFC Richmond crest and tassels.

Up to 25% off the WB Shop official Ted Lasso merchandise (opens in new tab)

One of the best Apple TV Plus shows in the iPhone manufacturers catalog of on-demand content, get kitted out in any of these cool versions of the AFC Richmond jersey, grab yourself an Apple TV Plus subscription (opens in new tab) and get pitch side for Ted Lasso.