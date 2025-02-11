Let's Face It, The Peacock $29.99 Deal Isn't As Good As Its Black Friday Price, But If You Missed Out You Should Sign-Up Now

I'm not going to sugarcoat it: this isn't the lowest price Peacock has ever been for its annual plan. That isn't to say it isn't a good deal, though. And if you want to pick up what Peacock is putting down – and want to stream its extensive library of TV shows and movies for the next year – it's definitely worth signing up and bagging yourself a 62% saving.

Just $10 more than it was over Black Friday, you can sign up to a whole year of Peacock for just $29.99. That works out as $2.49 a month for the next 12 (though you will be prepaying the full amount upfront). Use the code WINTERSAVINGS to claim the discount, thereafter the package will go back up to $79.99 a year. Before then, though, you've got plenty to be entertained by...

The final of The Traitors US is approaching, the latest instalment from across the Atlantic set to drop as soon as Alan Cummings orchestrates a final banishment. For those in the mood for something less tense but altogether still very, very iconic, Renée Zellweger reprises her role as Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which will be getting an exclusive streaming release on Peacock. You've also got the final of Love Island All Stars Season 2, as well as new releases like Suits: LA. And that's just February, with this offer taking you through the rest of the year and beyond.

Peacock's Annual Plan Deal

Peacock: $79.99 $29.99 For First Year | Use Code: WINTERSAVINGS

Save 62% - A Peacock subscription sees its first price cut since Black Friday – and while it's not quite as good as its previous $19.99 rate, if you missed out and don't want to wait until likely November for a deal better than this on its annual plan, it's worth signing up. Working out at just $2.49 a month, get access to NBC titles, Bravo reality hits, and Peacock Originals for sub-$30 now. Expires at February 18

Peacock is the first service in 2025 to discount its plans, so that makes it one of the best streaming deals available right now by default. If you missed out over Black Friday, now is the time to sign up. It likely won't reach those lows until the end of November, so if there are shows and movies you want to watch now, don't hang around. One of the best streaming services for reality TV, boosted by its Bravo catalog, the offer expires in just a week's time on February 17 – so make sure you don't miss out this time.