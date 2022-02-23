Megan Fox Looks Amused In Viral Video Of NBA Announcer Calling Her Machine Gun Kelly’s Wife

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have emerged as one of the most intriguing couples in all of Hollywood. For nearly a year and a half now, they’ve delighted fans with their stunning (and sometimes pants-free ) red carpet photos and shocked some with their intense declarations of love . Things heated up between the two stars very quickly, so some may not have been surprised when the two got engaged earlier this year. Though the two are actively preparing to make the walk down the aisle, Fox recently made it clear (in amusing fashion) that she’s not married yet. This happened after an NBA announcer referred to her as MGK’s wife while they took in a game.

The A-list couple were among the plethora of stars who attended the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland this past weekend. During such a star-studded event, it’s typical for celebrities to receive shoutouts. However, Megan Fox seemed humorously surprised after being called MGK’s spouse. SportsCenter shared a clip showing the two on the jumbotron and, after the Expendables 4 star heard the reference, she chuckled and mouthed to her significant other, “I’m not your wife yet.” Check out the cute Instagram video of the exchange down below:

I’m sure the actress was flattered by being given the title, but her funny response definitely gives “Let’s slow down a bit” vibes. It’s somewhat hard to fault the announcer for making the mistake, though. The two do spend an incredible amount of time together and in some ways, already seem like a married couple.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (whose actual name is Colson Baker) went public with their relationship in June 2020. The two originally met on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, before Fox eventually appeared (in her underwear) in Baker’s “Bloody Valentine” music video. MGK, who once admitted that he used to creep on his bride-to-be , seemed to fall “in love” with the star pretty quickly.

The couple has had some truly memorable moments since linking up, too. They’ve rubbed shoulders with fellow red-hot couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. They’ve also taken more than a few trips together and provided some sweet photos from the occasions.

The rapper finally popped the question in January and did so in a very sweet way. In an Instagram video shared by the Transformers alum, her boyfriend got on bended knee and proposed under a banyan tree. It was a lovely moment, to say the least and, judging by the fact that it has over 30 million views, I’d say it really struck a chord with fans.