A Viral Video Shows Hailey Bieber Recreating A Fitting Legally Blonde Scene After Major Life Update, And Fans Are Loving It

Hailey Bieber may be a self-proclaimed nepo baby, but she’s made quite a name for herself through her Rhode beauty line — standing on business indeed! Lately she’s been making big moves and big bank with the decision to sell her company (while staying on as Chief Creative Officer), and in celebrating the $1 billion deal, she recreated an appropriate scene from Legally Blonde.

Ahead of a bell-ringing ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange to mark the acquisition of Rhode by e.l.f. Beauty, Hailey Bieber donned a pinstripe suit and glasses, holding an NYSE yearbook to reference Reese Witherspoon’s classic 2001 comedy. Check out the viral TikTok video below:

In the video Hailey Bieber lip syncs to one of most iconic Legally Blonde quotes, when Reese Witherspoon’s Elle runs into her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis) at Harvard Law School. When he asks if she’s there to see him, Elle explains that she is enrolled there, and after he expresses disbelief that she got into Harvard Law, she utters the classic phrase:

What, like it’s hard?

It was an appropriate scene as Hailey Bieber visited the New York Stock Exchange for a ceremonial ringing of the opening bell. Alongside the beauty mogul was Alicia Keys, who also has a line with e.l.f.. The women must have left quite an impression during their celebration, as the NYSE’s TikTok account even appeared in the comments of Bieber’s Legally Blonde shoutout to say:

and you’re welcome back anytime!!

Other fans were also thrilled about Hailey Bieber’s major life update — which moves her closer to joining friend Kylie Jenner in the billionaire’s club. Other comments included:

she’s an icon, a legend, she is the moment – jbizzlexbuzztin

– jbizzlexbuzztin I wanna be u when i grow up – breckiehill

– breckiehill 10/10 no notes perfection – cyrusveyssi

– cyrusveyssi put some respect on Mrs. Biebers name 🎉 – whimzylindzy

🎉 – whimzylindzy she’s literally standing on business – katcharinka

Hailey Bieber’s big Rhode sale comes at a pretty eventful time in the Biebers’ lives. Her and Justin’s son Jack Blues turned 1 year old in August, and the pop star has effectively released two albums in the past couple of months, with SWAG II making a surprise debut on September 5 with 23 bonus tracks added to the 21 he put out on SWAG in July. The albums contain the “Peaches” singer’s first new music since 2021.

All of the excitement follows some seemingly tough times for the couple, who got married in 2018. Rumors that Justin and Hailey’s marriage was in trouble plagued the couple for months before he promised he “ain’t walkin’ away” in a song on his July album.

Since then the couple has been seen dancing together to live music, making out at a celebrity-filled party and just “living life and eating pasta” on a recent date night.

Fans seem to love the success that Hailey Bieber has come into, especially when she nods at another of our favorite powerful women in Elle Woods.