How Kylie Jenner Allegedly Feels As Hailey Bieber Gets Close To Joining Her In The Billionaire Club
Rhode sale really boosted Hailey's net worth.
The friendship between Hailey Bieber and the Kardashian-Jenner family has been well-documented over the years, from Hailey going to Pilates class with Kendall Jenner to the reality TV stars celebrating her and Justin Bieber’s pregnancy announcement. It looks like the influencer is about to have even more in common with Kylie Jenner soon, as she gets close to joining her friend in the Billionaire Club. So how does the lip kit queen allegedly feel about that?
Justin and Hailey Bieber recently got a big boost in their finances when she decided to sell her beauty line Rhode to e.l.f. for $1 billion. She’s allegedly “aiming to become a true billionaire” from the sale, according to sources for Star, and that’s reportedly happening quicker than it did for Kylie Cosmetics. The insider said:
Hailey Bieber will continue to serve as Rhode’s chief creative officer and head of innovation following the sale, and it’s rumored that Kylie Jenner couldn’t be happier for her friend’s success. The source alleged:
Kylie Jenner’s feelings about having her friend join the Billionaires Club are all speculative — it’s not like Hailey Bieber appears on The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription) asking for business advice. However, if true, I’m sure it means a lot to have the support of the famous family as her bank account hits 10 figures.
The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings hit billionaire status back in 2019, four years after founding Kylie Cosmetics in 2015. At the time she was the world’s youngest billionaire, and it’s been wild to watch how 28-year-old Kylie spends her dough — from daughter Stormi’s $27,000 purse to her own $10,000 bikini. (And who can forget that jet flex?)
I’m sure Hailey Bieber can relate to that kind of spending, as she has already gone to expensive lengths to honor her son Jack Blues Bieber, who just turned 1 year old.
However, it’s not just the Kylie Cosmetics founder who’s been reportedly supporting Hailey Bieber through the big sale. The insider also revealed how Justin Bieber allegedly feels about his wife being their family's breadwinner, saying:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Things certainly seem to be going well for Justin and Hailey Bieber, with the couple seen out just “living life and eating pasta” as well as making out at star-studded parties. In addition to Hailey’s influx of cash, Justin recently released his seventh studio album Swag. An extra zero at the end of her net worth can’t possibly hurt the mood at home, and it’s also nice to know Hailey can always apparently turn to her fellow billionaire best friend as well.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
