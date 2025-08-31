How Kylie Jenner Allegedly Feels As Hailey Bieber Gets Close To Joining Her In The Billionaire Club

The friendship between Hailey Bieber and the Kardashian-Jenner family has been well-documented over the years, from Hailey going to Pilates class with Kendall Jenner to the reality TV stars celebrating her and Justin Bieber’s pregnancy announcement. It looks like the influencer is about to have even more in common with Kylie Jenner soon, as she gets close to joining her friend in the Billionaire Club. So how does the lip kit queen allegedly feel about that?

Justin and Hailey Bieber recently got a big boost in their finances when she decided to sell her beauty line Rhode to e.l.f. for $1 billion. She’s allegedly “aiming to become a true billionaire” from the sale, according to sources for Star, and that’s reportedly happening quicker than it did for Kylie Cosmetics. The insider said:

She launched less than three years ago, and she’s already surpassed the valuation that Kylie’s brand had when she sold off half of it for $600 million. … Hailey could cash out now, but she’s very clear she is in this for the long haul. She loves having control and has a huge vision for what she wants to create.

Hailey Bieber will continue to serve as Rhode’s chief creative officer and head of innovation following the sale, and it’s rumored that Kylie Jenner couldn’t be happier for her friend’s success. The source alleged:

Right from the start, she told Hailey to go for it, and she’s offered her whatever advice where she can.

Kylie Jenner’s feelings about having her friend join the Billionaires Club are all speculative — it’s not like Hailey Bieber appears on The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription) asking for business advice. However, if true, I’m sure it means a lot to have the support of the famous family as her bank account hits 10 figures.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings hit billionaire status back in 2019, four years after founding Kylie Cosmetics in 2015. At the time she was the world’s youngest billionaire, and it’s been wild to watch how 28-year-old Kylie spends her dough — from daughter Stormi’s $27,000 purse to her own $10,000 bikini. (And who can forget that jet flex?)

I’m sure Hailey Bieber can relate to that kind of spending, as she has already gone to expensive lengths to honor her son Jack Blues Bieber, who just turned 1 year old.

However, it’s not just the Kylie Cosmetics founder who’s been reportedly supporting Hailey Bieber through the big sale. The insider also revealed how Justin Bieber allegedly feels about his wife being their family's breadwinner, saying:

Justin is so proud of her. He’s backed her all the way on this and is more than happy to let her be the big money earner in the family.

Things certainly seem to be going well for Justin and Hailey Bieber, with the couple seen out just “living life and eating pasta” as well as making out at star-studded parties. In addition to Hailey’s influx of cash, Justin recently released his seventh studio album Swag. An extra zero at the end of her net worth can’t possibly hurt the mood at home, and it’s also nice to know Hailey can always apparently turn to her fellow billionaire best friend as well.