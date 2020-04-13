Disney's Jungle Cruise, Complete Cast List

Paul Giamatti

Back in 2018 it was reported that Paul Giamatti was joining the Jungle Cruise in an undisclosed role. His name is still attached to the project in Disney's press releases, so we know he's in the movie, but that's about all we know. We haven't seen Giamatti appear in the trailers, so don't know how he fits into the story. It could be that Giamatti's part is a small cameo, or it could be that the Academy Award nominee plays a role in the film that is being kept under wraps because the studio doesn't want to reveal it yet.