How Can I Watch Channel 4 While Overseas? Stream Live TV Outside Of The UK In USA, Australia And Beyond

Channel 4 is the home to a huge variety of entertainment from the UK and beyond, as well as a rotation of sport that has included football, cricket, F1 and the Paralympics. Home to some of the best comedy, lifestyle and reality TV the UK has to offer, the channel also originated the likes of Black Mirror and Big Brother UK, and the best part is, the wealth of content in its streaming library can be watched completely free. With some of the big streamers forever hiking prices, Brits will want to maintain access to this excellent service when travelling overseas too.

The problem is, like with most regional streaming platforms, Channel 4 is geoblocked, meaning that if you’re looking to stream your usual favorites when abroad on vacation or for work, you’ll face an issue. This is usually due to rights conflicts with distributors in the country you find yourself in. However, there is a solution – a VPN.

Why do I need a VPN to watch Channel 4?

Channel 4 is geoblocked, meaning it's not available to anyone trying to access it from outside of the UK. Unless you've come prepared and downloaded what you want to watch before you left the UK, your only other option is downloading a VPN to circumvent geo-restrictions.

While a VPN's primary purpose is to improve security on your device and offer better online anonymity, the way it works also makes it a great tool for unblocking the best streaming services around the world no matter where you are. That's because you'll be able to connect to thousands of servers situated all around the world. In simple terms, this changes your IP address attached to your device, making it appear as if you're accessing the likes of Channel 4 from the UK rather than, say, the US. This goes for other streaming services where you want to watch UK TV online, too.

Which VPN is best for unblocking Channel 4?

Here at CinemaBlend, we recommend NordVPN. It is rated the best VPN for the job by sister site Tom's Guide, consistently able to unblock streaming services no matter where you find yourself. It'll allow you to watch BBC iPlayer, too.

Watch Channel 4 overseas as if you were in the UK with a VPN

NordVPN is the best of the best when it comes to unblocking all major streaming services, including, in this case, Channel 4. It's available to download on a number of devices, whether you want to watch Channel 4 on desktop, your smartphone, tablet, or streaming stick. Incredibly secure and speedy (great for avoiding buffering), get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How To Use a VPN To Unblock Channel 4

Subscribe to a VPN - I recommend NordVPN

Install your VPN onto your device

Connect to a UK server

Head to Channel 4

Create an account (you'll need a UK postcode, e.g. SW1P 2TX)

Start streaming!

What To Watch On Channel 4

Not only does Channel 4 commission some of the most interesting UK TV, but they also import shows from all over the globe to stream for free. The service is the home of classic British comedies such as Peep Show and The Inbetweeners, as well as more recent critical hits like Derry Girls and Big Boys. There's also hit reality competitions like Tempting Fortune and The Great British Bake Off, alongside lifestyle shows George Clarke's Amazing Spaces and Grand Designs. For fans of dating shows, First Dates and Married at First Sight also call Channel 4 home.

The streamer also has a rotation of blockbuster movies, and, thanks to their Film 4 strand, some excellent lesser seen British films.

Channel 4 also boasts live stream options of all its linear TV channels, including Channel 4, E4, More 4, Film 4 and 4-7. Live streaming gives the option to tune in to live events, including cricket, football and Formula 1.

Other Channel 4 Titles Worth Checking Out:

Can I watch Channel 4 abroad? When trying to watch Channel 4 away from the UK, you'll discover that the service is geoblocked, meaning access is restricted when overseas. You can, of course, download most shows and movies in the streamer's library to watch offline, however you'll need to plan ahead and do so before you leave Blighty. If you're looking to be more spontaneous with your viewing, or trying to stream a live TV channel, you're best off installing a VPN on your streaming device of choice, allowing you to connect to a UK server. It'll need to be robust though, so we recommend NordVPN, which will allow you to watch Channel 4 from anywhere.

How can I watch Channel 4 in the US? As Channel 4 only works in the UK, if you want to use the streamer while away in the US, you'll need a VPN to make it appear as if you're back home. Do note, however, that while perfectly legal, Channel 4's terms of use do prohibit the use of a VPN to circumvent its geo-restrictions.

How can I watch Channel 4 on a smart TV? UK viewers can simply download the Channel 4 app onto almost any smart TV, login (or create a free account) and stream away. If your TV itself isn't quite up to snuff, panic not, as the app is also available on Amazon Fire stick, Chromecast, PlayStation, Roku and just about every plug in streaming device.

Can you watch live TV on the Channel 4 app? You can indeed. The Channel 4 app hosts live streams of all its linear channels, so that's Channel 4 (main broadcast channel), E4 (aimed at a younger audience), More 4 (aimed at an older audience), Film 4 (dedicated movie channel) and 4-7 (best of the week's TV from across the network). Again, these can only be streamed in the UK.