How Can I Watch BBC iPlayer While Overseas? Stream Live TV Outside Of The UK In USA, Australia And Beyond

In the UK, BBC iPlayer is home to a wealth of quality TV shows, movies, and live sporting events. Home to quintessential favorites like Doctor Who and Call the Midwife, one of most appealing things about the streaming service is it is also 100% free to use with a valid TV licence. In a landscape where most paid-for streaming services are just getting more expensive, the likes of iPlayer and other platforms like it are a breath of fresh air. So if you find yourself outside of the UK, you're going to want to know how to watch BBC iPlayer from overseas and maintain access to its catalog of excellent titles.

Like most streaming platforms, BBC iPlayer is geoblocked. That means if you're trying to watch something on it while you're on vacation or working away from home, you'll face the dreaded "BBC iPlayer only works in the UK. Sorry, it’s due to rights issues" message. As alluded to, this is because much of its content, original and otherwise, is licensed and therefore belongs to different distributors around the world. It's the same reason content differs from country to country on Netflix. Thankfully there is a workaround to watch BBC iPlayer while – and that's with a VPN.

Why do I need a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer?

As mentioned, BBC iPlayer is geoblocked, meaning you can only watch its content when you're in the UK. Unless you're prepared and download content to watch offline in advance of your travel, your only option to maintain access is to use a VPN.

While a VPN's purpose is to improve security on your device and give you better online anonymity, the way it works also makes it a great tool for unblocking streaming services around the world no matter where you are. That's because you're able to connect to servers in different countries. In simple terms, this changes your IP address attached to your device and can make it appear as if you're accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer from the UK rather than, say, the US. This goes for other streaming services where you want to watch UK TV online, too.

Which VPN is best for unblocking BBC iPlayer?

In all the How to Watch guides I look after, I always recommend NordVPN. It is rated the best VPN for the job by sister site Tom's Guide, as well as being #1 for its best BBC iPlayer VPN, consistently able to unblock BBC iPlayer no matter where you find yourself, alongside other top streaming platforms.

Watch BBC iPlayer overseas as if you were in the UK with a VPN

NordVPN is the best of the best when it comes to unblocking all major streaming services, including, in this case, BBC iPlayer. It's available to download on a number of devices, whether you want to watch BBC iPlayer on desktop, your smartphone, tablet, or streaming stick. Incredibly secure and speedy (great for avoiding buffering), get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-Step guide: How to Use a VPN to Unblock BBC iPlayyer:

1. Choose and install a VPN – as mentioned, our go-to service to recommend for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – NordVPN has over 6,000 servers based across 100+ countries. For BBC iPlayer you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the platform you wish to access – Head on over to BBC iPlayer.

What To Watch On BBC iPlayer

The BBC is constantly commissioning new content, as well as requiring the rights to some excellent boxsets and movies. It's the place to watch all series of The Traitors from the UK, US, New Zealand, and beyond. The latest Agatha Christie adaptation, Towards Zero is also streaming in full now, as well as SAS: Rogue Heroes Season 2. Of course, there are beloved classics like Gavin & Stacey, Ghosts, and Fleabag, too.

For movies, flick between a number of categories including "Award Winners & Nominees", "Inspired by True Stories", and "Feel-good Family Fun".

BBC iPlayer also has the option to tune into live streams of its linear TV channels, including BBC One, BBC Three, and BBC Parliament. Live channels give the option to tune into sporting events and other live TV events as they happen.

Can You Watch BBC iPlayer Abroad? BBC iPlayer is geoblocked. This means if you try to access it while not in the UK, you won't be able to watch anything. While you can download most TV shows and movies in its library to watch offline, you would need to download while in the UK before going overseas. To watch BBC iPlayer abroad, then, I recommend installing a VPN on whichever device you're planning to watch BBC iPlayer on. This way, you can connect to a server based in the UK, convincing your device and iPlayer that you're in the UK. BBC iPlayer does have some pretty strong anti-VPN infrastructure, though. So you'll need to get a VPN up for the task. I always use NordVPN when I'm travelling to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

How To Watch BBC iPlayer In The USA BBC iPlayer only works in the UK. If you want to watch BBC iPlayer while away in the US, you'll need to use a VPN to unblock the service and make it seem as if you are in the UK. It is worth noting, while not illegal, it does go against BBC iPlayer's terms of use to use a VPN to circumvent these geo-restrictions.

How To Watch BBC iPlayer in Ireland While neighbors, those in Ireland cannot watch BBC iPlayer as the country is not in the UK. If you want to watch BBC iPlayer in Ireland, you'll need to download a VPN that is able to unblock the service by connecting to a UK server.

Can You Watch Live TV On BBC iPlayer? BBC iPlayer isn't just for on-demand content. You can also watch live TV through BBC iPlayer on any device. BBC iPlayer hosts 12 live channels, including welsh-speaking S4C, BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC Scotland. Again, this can only be accessed if you're in the UK.