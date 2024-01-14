How To Watch Critics Choice Awards 2024 Online And Stream 29th Annual Ceremony From Anywhere

How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2024 online

Watch Critics Choice Awards 2024: preview

With the Golden Globes in the bag and the Oscars still two months away, the 29th Critics Choice Awards keeps the awards season juggernaut powering on as the freshest faces from the big and small screen gather at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California for the glitzy ceremony. Here we explain how you can watch the Critics Choice Awards 2024 online and on TV from anywhere in the world.

Chelsea Handler is back on hosting duties for a ceremony in which no less than 41 awards will be dished out. That's because, like the Globes, the Critics Choice celebrates the best of cinema and television.

Having been largely snubbed last Sunday, Barbie comes into Santa Monica having dominated the nominations. It's up for a plastic-fantastic 18 awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Original Screenplay and performance awards for Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt.

Oppenheimer and Poor Things trail in its wake with 13 nominations apiece, with the likes of The Holdovers, Maestro and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon also among the recognised movies.

Apple TV+'s hit The Morning Show leads the way when it comes to the television categories, with its leads Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon going head-to-head for Best Actress in a Drama. And then it's a veritable list of some of the most bingeable dramas, comedies and miniseries of the last 12 months, including Succession, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Beef, Lessons in Chemistry, Loki and Reservation Dogs.

Ready to see who will take home the gold? Read on to find out how to watch the Critics Choice Awards 2024 online and from anywhere.

Watch Critics Choice Awards 2024 online in the US

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards will be broadcast by The CW, meaning you're ready to watch live if you have the channel included in your cable package or via antenna. It will go out at 7pm ET / PT on Sunday, January 14.

If you're not near a TV, you'll also be able to watch via the CW website – you'll just need to enter your cable login details to stream.

For those who've cut the cord, you can tune into The CW with selected OTT providers. Hulu's Live TV plan, for example, starts at $75.99 a month or, for an extra dollar, it throws in Disney+ and ESPN+, too. A subscription gets over 90 live channels, unlimited DVR and multiple user accounts.

Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your streaming services from back home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the US with our guide below.

How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2024 online from outside your country

On vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream the the show on a streaming service as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in your home country.

That means those overseas can subscribe to a VPN and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2024 online in Canada

Local channel CHCH-TV will be broadcasting the 2024 Critics Choice Awards in Canada at 7pm ET on Sunday, January 14, so you'll need to check your TV planner to see whether you receive it.

It's unclear whether it will stream on the network's website at chch.com. but it's worth checking if you're away from your TV when the ceremony commences.

Can I watch Critics Choice Awards 2024 in UK or Australia?

We've scoured the listings for the UK and Australia, but there's no sign of any 2024 Critics Choice Awards coverage in those countries.

If you're an American abroad and want to watch your usual stream, then you'll need to explore the VPN route as described above.

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Nominations

Best Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Director

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Drama Series

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Loki

The Morning Show

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Succession

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited Series

Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Love & Death

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

