As Sherri Shepherd Prepares To Take Over Wendy Williams’ Daytime Post, Jennifer Hudson Discusses Hopes For Her Own New Talk Show

The daytime TV landscape is going to look pretty different when the new and returning talk shows start premiering this fall. This year has seen a bevy of new host announcements, cancellations and, of course, Sherri Shepherd’s takeover of Wendy Williams' slot in the schedule. But as Sherri gets set to premiere, with hopes of filling what Shepherd thinks is a “void” in daytime TV , Jennifer Hudson is not to be overlooked, as a new promo for her talk show proves she’s got big aspirations.

Jennifer Hudson, who recently celebrated a major career milestone by completing her EGOT, is set to make her daytime talk show hosting premiere with The Jennifer Hudson Show this September. A first look at JHud’s show made it look like viewers are in for some singing (naturally) and plenty of fun, and in a new promo the host discusses her high hopes. According to Hudson herself:

I hope my fans experience a good time. I hope they discover their superpower, and I hope they feel on top of the world by the time they leave The Jennifer Hudson Show.

How better to help fans find their superpower than by displaying her own? We are definitely expecting to see some singing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, much in the same way that fellow American Idol veteran Kelly Clarkson does with her soon-to-be-revamped daytime talk show . We’ll have to wait and see just how much she shows off her pipes, but either way it sounds like JHud is ready to inspire her audience.

If Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson have the music side of daytime TV covered , Sherri Shepherd is looking to bring the laughs. The former View co-host said especially with Ellen DeGeneres ending her show after 19 seasons , she’s ready to show what she brings to the table as a host with her stand-up comedy background, rather than follow The Wendy Williams Show’s format, which she did as a frequent guest host for that series’ final season.

Wendy Williams did not appear for any of her final season’s tapings amid reports of health and financial struggles. A series of guest hosts took over for Williams , ultimately filming a series finale that paid tribute to the eponymous host but did not include her. This drew the ire of some fans, as well as her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, who called the sendoff “a travesty.”

Along with Wendy Williams’ show being canceled, The Real was not renewed for a ninth season , though Warner Bros. said that cancellation was unrelated to the announcement of Jennifer Hudson’s show. Other daytime TV moves included Nick Cannon being shut down after just one season and Maury Povich retiring after a 31-year talk show career . And not only will The View return for a 26th season, but two co-hosts, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro, were announced to be joining the table. Needless to say, daytime TV is entering a new era, and Hudson seems ready to help lead the charge.