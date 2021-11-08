Dexter: New Blood Cast: Where You've Seen The Limited Series Stars Before

This article contains spoilers from the original Dexter series on Showtime. (If you're not caught up on the series ahead of Dexter: New Blood, be warned!)

In 2013, fans of the hit Showtime original crime drama Dexter voiced their dissatisfaction over the series finale which sees Michael C. Hall’s titular, heroic sociopath abandon his double life in Miami in an unspecified - and much colder - location. Well, it appears that these grievances were heard because a new limited series follow-up is coming to the 2021 fall TV schedule to, hopefully, offer a more proper conclusion to the story of America’s favorite serial killer. Unfortunately, very few of the surviving members of the original Dexter cast are making a return for the new season, but you are certainly bound to see a few familiar faces on the Dexter: New Blood cast, including (and unsurprisingly) the Golden Globe-winning lead.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Michael C. Hall (Dexter Morgan)

Reprising his best known role as Dexter Morgan - who now goes by Jim Lindsay on Dexter: New Blood - is Michael C. Hall, who first broke out to Emmy-nominated acclaim as David Fisher on HBO’s Six Feet Under cast before taking center stage on Dexter, which led to big screen roles like the 2009 sci-fi thriller Gamer or the 2013 drama Kill Your Darlings to name a few. He has also voiced a vampiric version of Batman in the DC animated movie Justice League: Gods and Monsters, played a suburban dad looking for his missing daughter in the Netflix miniseries Safe in 2018, and the 2019 Netflix movie In the Shadow of the Moon as a man of the law. Earlier in 2021, Hall starred in the thriller John and the Hole and voices Leonard Swett in an upcoming documentary about the Gettysburg Address.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Clancy Brown (Kurt Caldwell)

Dexter now resides in the small town of Iron Lake, which is unofficially led by truck stop owner Kurt Caldwell - played by Clancy Brown, who is known for being many things throughout his extensive career from an iconic horror movie actor (most recently in Shudder’s The Mortuary Collection), a leading star of HBO’s Carnivále cast, and even a superhero movies star as the voice Surtur in Thor: Ragnarok, among other comic book roles. In fact, he may be even better known for voice acting, such as in several DC TV shows and Marvel TV shows, but most famously as Mr. Krabs on SpongeBob SquarePants. After Dexter: New Blood, you will see the actor in person in upcoming movies Last Looks and John Wick: Chapter Four, which is now in post-production.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Julia Jones (Angela Bishop)

As Iron Lake’s first Native American police chief Angela Bishop we have Julia Jones, whose earliest career highlights include the 2010 DC Comics-inspired western Jonah Hex, playing shapeshifter Leah Clearwater in the Twilight movies, and a recurring role on the ER cast in 2008. She more recently had a recurring role on the Westworld cast, played a grieving mother in Wind River in 2017, starred in the 2019 action thriller Cold Pursuit opposite Liam Neeson, and appeared on Episode 4 of The Mandalorian as Omera. Outside of Dexter: New Blood, 2021 saw Jones join Peacock’s Rutherford Falls cast and lend her voice to a series of Disney Channel original shorts called The Ghost and Molly McGee.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Alano Miller (Logan)

As Iron Lake police sergeant and assistant high school wrestling coach Logan, we have Alano Miller, who started out making guest appearances on several hit series (including FX’s Damages) before landing a recurring role on the Jane the Virgin cast that led to bigger things, such as an spot on one of the best Atlanta episodes ever as a devious talk show host in 2016. That same year, he landed a role in the historical biopic Loving, played Cato Powell on WGN’s historical series Underground, and a few more period pieces such as AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire and the Amazon Prime original movie Sylvie’s Love in 2020. Season 2 of his romantic OWN original series Cherish the Day (from creator Ava DuVernay) is expected to premiered in 2022.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Johnny Sequoyah (Audrey)

As Angela Bishop’s arrogant teenage daughter Audrey, we have Johnny Sequoyah, who made her uncredited acting debut at age 11 in the 2013 comedy Ass Backwards before becoming the central focus of the short-lived supernatural NBC drama Believe, which was co-created by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, in 2014. That same year, she starred in the dramedy film Among Ravens and a drama called Black Eyed Dog before appearing in the 2015 horror film Wind Walkers, the 2016 fantasy movie Albion: The Enchanted Stallion, and the pilot episode of American Housewife on CBS.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Jack Alcott (Harrison Morgan)

Jack Alcott is the fifth actor to play Dexter’s son, Harrison Morgan (who goes by Randall on Dexter: New Blood), which is easily the young actor’s biggest role to date in a career dominated by appearances in short films for years. However, the year 2020 began to bring new changes with his guest spot as a younger version of The Blacklist cast member Diego Klattenhoff and a starring role on the Showtime original western miniseries The Good Lord Bird as creator and star Ethan Hawke’s onscreen son.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Jennifer Carpenter (Debra Morgan)

Of course, no one else could play Dexter’s adoptive sister, who appears on Dexter: New Blood from beyond the grave, than Jennifer Carpenter, whose other best known roles come mostly from horror movies such as The Exorcism of Emily Rose (in which she plays the titular possessed teen) and Quarantine (the 2009 English-language remake of [REC]). Debra Morgan is also one of a few characters she has played with a badge, including an FBI agent on CBS’ Limitless series spin-off and on NBC’s short-lived The Enemy Within as a traitorous former CIA operative. In 2021, the Brawl in Cell Block 99 star also appeared alongside Amanda Seyfried in the drama A Mouthful of Air and Carpenter has a new horror movie in the works called She’s Still Here.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Jamie Chung (Molly)

Also a bit of a Scream Queen (especially for her role on the Lovecraft Country cast) is Jamie Chung, who plays a recurring character on Dexter: New Blood named Molly, but “Blockbuster Queen” might be more accurate for all the huge Hollywood movies in her 16-year career, such as 2014’s Sin City: A Dame To Kill For and the last two Hangover movies, to name a few. She also played Mulan on the Once Upon a Time cast, appeared on many superhero TV shows like Big Hero 6: The Series (on which she reprises her role from the original film), and recently lent her voice to the animated series Star Wars: Visions on Disney+. Chung also appears on the Apple TV+'s Mr. Corman and is currently working on the mythological animated series Twilight of the Gods and the mystery comedy movie Reunion.

(Image credit: Showtime)

David Magidoff (Teddy Reed)

In what might be his comparatively darkest role yet (Teddy Reed on Dexter: New Blood) is comedian David Magidoff, who debuted on NBC’s 1950s-set drama American Dreams and made his feature film debut with Sex and Death 101 a year after landing a recurring role among the Veronica Mars cast in 2006. Guest spots in other hit TV shows - such as Fox’s Lethal Weapon reboot and even a few Disney Channel originals like Austin & Ally - followed before 2019 when he landed major roles on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show cast and Top Elf on Nickelodeon. More recently, Magidoff acted opposite the Impeachment: American Crime Story cast in its premiere and you might have also spotted him hosting HQ Trivia.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Michael Cyril Creighton (Fred Jr.)

A Dexter: New Blood cast member who previously worked with Michael C. Hall in the 2018 comedic caper Game Night is Michael Cyril Creighton - a theatre-trained actor whose theatre-inspired web series Jack in a Box (which he also created and won a Writer’s Guild of America Award for) eventually earned him guest spots on FX’s Louie and Netflix's Orange is the New Black. He has also appeared in a few Oscar darlings, including the 2016 Best Picture winner Spotlight and the Best Picture nominee The Post in 2017. Creighton also appeared in a much lighter crime series in 2021, namely Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and is now working on a series remake of A League of Their Own for Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Showtime)

John Lithgow (Arthur Mitchell)

Perhaps the most exciting familiar face appearing on Dexter: New Blood is two-Oscar-nominee John Lithgow, who channeled his villainous side (as seen in Cliffhanger or as Lord Farquaad from the Shrek cast) into Emmy-winning performance as the Trinity Killer in Dexter’s fourth (and arguably best) season. The Third Rock from the Sun cast member (who won his sixth Emmy playing Winston Churchill on The Crown) recently revisited his more innocent side when joining HBO’s Perry Mason cast, but has not abandoned the darkness when playing Judd in 2019’s Pet Sematary remake and Roger Ailes in Bombshell that same year. Lithgow has another limited crime series in the works called The Old Man, stars in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, and is filming the drama Sharper and an untitled Mother Cabrini biopic as we speak.

The new blood on the Dexter: New Blood cast looks promising enough to suggest this new season will make a killing. See for yourself when the special limited series event premieres Sunday, November 7, 2021, on Showtime.