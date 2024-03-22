Enter The House Of The Dragon And Beyond With Up To 45% Savings On HBO Max's Annual Plans

With the release date of House of the Dragon Season 2 having been announced and an exciting TV schedule for 2024 and beyond in the pipeline, what better time than now to signup to Max for a whole year upfront? Especially when you can now get an HBO Max subscription with up to 45% off its annual plans.

Announced alongside the news that, for the first time, Max would be showing coverage of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships, anyone can sign up to Max right now and save across all three of its plans when prepaying for a year upfront. Whether you're a new or returning customer, or an existing subscriber looking to upgrade, the streaming deal is available to you right now.

Working out as little as $5.83 a month, choose between Max's With Ads, Ad-Free, or Ultimate Ad-Free yearly plans, and save up to 45% depending on which plan you go for.

As well as the second season of House of the Dragon, Max has a stream of exciting titles returning this year including Hacks' third season, as well as new shows like The Penguin. Next year also holds plenty of excitement, including the long anticipated third season of Euphoria and The White Lotus.

Of course, it's not all TV and live sport. Max also has a blockbuster catalog of movies, including Barbie and Dune.

Find out everything you need to know about this HBO Max deal and keep saving until this time next year.

Max Deal On Annual Plans

Max: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lqSFc/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fmax.com%2F" data-link-merchant="max.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Up to 45% Off Annual Plans Now

To celebrate Max streaming the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship for the first time, new, existing, and eligible returning customers can now save up to 45% across all three of its annual plans. Upgrade now and get a whole 12 months discounted, working out as little as $5.83. With hot new releases like season 2 of House of the Dragon, Dune: Prophecy, and The Penguin expected this year, you can also lock in for the first quarter of 2025 with The White Lotus season 3 and Euphoria season 3 on the horizon. Expires April 9

What's Coming To Max In 2024?

The up to 45% off Max annual plan saving might be ending on April 9, but it's a deal that will keep on giving for the next 12 months, so why not take a look at what's set to arrive on the platform this year?

Of course, we've mentioned the return of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. But you can also watch True Detective: Night Country right now. Episodes are also arriving on a weekly basis of The Regime, starring Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant, as well as Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12.

There's plenty in store later in the year, including Season 3 of Industry, The Penguin, which is set to pick-up immediately after the events of The Batman (2022).

Everyone who has grown obsessed by Renée Rapp following her portrayal of the iconic Regina George in the musical movie version of Mean Girls will take her final bow with Season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls set to return this year, too.

Those reeling after the second Dune movie can also get excited for Dune: Prophecy, with the prequel TV show set to arrive in the Fall.

And 2025? Plenty of hits are promised to arrive on Max. Alongside the aforementioned third seasons of both Euphoria and The White Lotus, there will also be a third season of And Just Like That and Season 2 of The White Lotus.