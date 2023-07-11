Forget Fire Sticks And Echo Speakers, 50% Off Max Is The Deal I Recommend You Get This Amazon Prime Day

Whether you're a loyal Amazon Prime subscription holder or, like me, you've subscribed with the foresight to make the most of the Amazon Prime Day sale for the next 48 hours, I think it's safe to say I've found the best deal for TV and movie fanatics – and that's 50% off a Max subscription.

It's been a while since there was a significant saving to be had with the recently rebranded (HBO) Max, especially on its monthly plan. But right now, if you add Max onto your Prime Video subscription, you can save 50% a month for the next two.

Usually costing $15.99 a month for its mid-tier Without Ads plan, you'll pay $7.99 a month and save 50% on your first two , allowing you to stream its back catalog of gritty titles, including being able to watch And Just Like That Season 2 and all the Harry Potter movies from start to finish.

The Prime Day sale happens every year and takes place across a day or two. This year it's running from July 11 until July 12 and is an opportunity to get some big bucks discounts on a ton of gadgets and gizmos. What people often forget, though, is Amazon also does some very generous deals on its services, with so many amazing Amazon Prime Day Movie and TV deals available every year.

The people at Warner Bros. Discovery are not in the habit of discounting its streaming platform often, so it's definitely worth clicking that subscribe button before the fleeting sale ends below.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Channel Deal In Full:

Max: 50% Off First 2 Months

The cheapest way to get your hands on a (HBO) Max subscription. Usually setting you back $15.99 a month, pay just $7.99 a month for your first two months with one of the best Amazon Prime Day Streaming deals. Available for just 48-hours, sign up quick and stream incredible TV and movies including Chernobyl, Games of Thrones, Friends, and The Last of Us.

Other Amazing Amazon Prime Day Channel Deals:

With Prime Video already a great plus point for people signing up, you can actually unlock even more great on-demand content through its offering of third-party channels. The Amazon Prime Day channel deals are often some of the best Amazon Prime Day streaming deals we see.

Paramount Plus: 50% Off First 2 Months

Add Paramount Plus to your Prime Video subscription and if you sign up to the Prime Day channel deal, you can pay just $5.99 a month for your first two months. Usually costing $11.99 a month, you can stream the iCarly reboot, Dungeons and Dragons, Drag Race All Stars, Yellowjackets, and more. Expires July 12

AMC Plus: 50% Off First 2 Months

Home to Interview with the Vampire, The Walking Dead: Dead City, and Happy Valley, this Prime Day deal gets you your first two months at half the rate. That means you'll pay just $4.49 for the first two months, thereafter it'll cost $8.99 a month. Expires July 12

MGM Plus: 99 Cents A Month For First 2 Months

Watch Godfather of Harlem, Rogue Heroes, Chapelwaite, and more with the MGM Plus Amazon Channel add-on. Lock in a ridiculously low price of just 99 cents a month for your first two to get a taste of this excellent premium streaming service this Prime Day. Expires July 12

PBS Masterpiece: 99 Cents A Month For First 2 Months

The place for quintessential British drama, PBS Masterpiece is a must – especially now you can add it to your Prime subscription and pay just 99 cents a month for your first two. The much-loved Sanditon is there to stream from start to finish, as well as Grantchester, All Things Great and Small, and Endeavour. Expires July 12