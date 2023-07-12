How To Get 3 Months Of Audible For Free On Amazon Prime Day

If you’re a fellow avid book reader, you too have an ever-growing mental pile of books you want to get through and not enough time to actually sit down and flip through all the pages you want to. That’s where Amazon Prime Day 2023 is especially coming in handy. The website currently has an exclusive Audible three months-free deal available now through the end of July that you can jump on right now and get listening to all the books you’ve been meaning to get around to.

Amazon Prime Day is a shopping holiday of sorts where the online juggernaut rewards Amazon Prime members with exclusive deals. Here we’ll break down how and why it’s time to jump on this Audible three months-free offer before it goes away.

Sign up! Access Amazon Prime Day Deals W/ 30-Day Free Trial Getting hyped about Amazon Prime Day streaming deals is all well and good, but you won't be able to access any of the offers unless you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Sign up now and get a 30-day free trial before paying $14.99 a month or $139 annually.

What Is Audible And How Do You Get The Deal?

Audible is Amazon’s audiobook platform where you can listen to your next favorite book or exclusive podcasts rather than reading the words on a page. New Audible subscribers usually receive a complementary month free of the audiobook service, but right now through the end of July, Amazon is offering new customers to enjoy it for three months free. You can redeem the deal by visiting Audible.com and clicking the blue banner at the top of the site. You just need to have an Amazon Prime subscription to grab the free three months.

The offer gives you an Audible Premium Plus free trial which includes the one credit per month to purchase an audiobook along with unlimited streaming. You’ll be saving nearly $45, and the subscription can be cancelled anytime. If you love Audible, once the three months are over, you’ll be charged $14.95 a month, and of course you can switch up your desired plan to less or more per month.

What Does An Audible Subscription Cost And Include?

Typically, the platform costs anywhere from $7.95 to $22.95 a month, depending on what pricing plan is best for your audio listening needs. The base $7.95 Audible Plus option allows subscribers to listen all you want to Audible originals, audiobooks, sleep tracks, meditation programs and podcasts. The $14.95 Audible Premium Plus option (which is being offered for free through the trial) includes all that plus one credit per month which can be applied to an extended selection of best sellers and new releases the listener can keep in their library. There’s also a $22.95 option that gives subscribers two credits per month, rather than one.

Audible: Extended 3 Month Free Trial

Usually costing $14.95 a month, you can currently get an extended free trial period for Amazon's audiobook subscription service, Audible. Get 1 credit per month and pick from its huge library of best-sellers and classics. Audible also offers Audible Originals, podcasts, and more. Offer ends July 31st

What Books Can You Listen To On Audible?

Audible has a massive library of audiobooks and such about any subject you wander in at a bookstore. For CinemaBlend readers like you, we especially recommend the vast library of great celebrity memoirs out there, like Matthew McConaughey’s tell-all memoir or the story of Harry Potter ’s Tom Felton . Or what about popular novels that are movies already or are set to be upcoming book-to-screen adaptations ? Check out some our best picks:

Celebrity Memoirs

Books With Screen Adaptations

Audible is a really great platform because you can get through your TBR list while on a summer roadtrip, getting errands done or on the treadmill – if that’s your thing. Take advantage of the deal now before it ends on July 31, 2023 at 11:59PM PT.