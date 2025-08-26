After Jurassic World’s Viral Kissing Photo, Jonathan Bailey Is Back And Biting Scarlett Johansson’s Neck

Working on a big budget-movie is a massive job, one that often lasts for months and contains very long hours. Actors can get quite close a result, and that's seemingly the case with the cast of Jurassic World Rebirth. And after Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson were photographed kissing at premiers, the Wicked actor has posted a steamy photo of him biting her neck. Let's break it all down.

After going viral for their red carpet smooches, Bailey explained why he and Scarlett Johansson love being so affectionate with each other. One might have assumed this would slow after Rebirth arrived in theaters, but that's not happening. Case in point: a photo on Instagram that Bailey (and The Shameless Fund) posted. Check it out below:

And just like that, Bailey and Johansson have broken the internet again. While he's not threat to her marriage to Colin Jost, it looks like the star of Bridgerton (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) is using their penchnt for making headlines for a good cause. Namely the The Shameless Fund, which is an organization that raises money and awareness for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, they're a collaborator on this steamy image of the two actors.

For his part, Jost has already responded to their affection, and isn't threatened by a kiss hello between friends. I have to assume that Bailey and The Shameless Fund knew how many eyes would get on this photo, hopefully bringing attention to the charity in the process. I mean, the last photo that was posted before this one was a shirtless thirst trap of Bailey, aka the internet's boyfriend.

