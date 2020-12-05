All The New WB Movies Coming To HBO Max In 2021, Including Matrix 4 And The Suicide Squad

The Matrix 4 - December 22, 2021

The prospect of a fourth Matrix movie has always seemed like a possibility but never a reality in the years since the conclusion of the Wachowski's trilogy with 2003's The Matrix Revolutions, yet here we are a little more than a year away from the return of Keanu Reeves' Neo in The Matrix 4. Written and directed by Lana Wachowski, the December 2021 science-fiction action thriller remains a mystery at this point in time despite principal photography having been completed in November 2020. And while we don't know anything about the story or how certain characters will be brought back, we do know the cast is stacked with returning Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson, with newcomers like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff coming aboard as well.