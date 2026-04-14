How To Watch Love Island: Beyond The Villa Season 2 Online And Stream New Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Wednesday, April 15 New episodes: Weekly at 9pm ET / 6pm PT Stream: Peacock (US) | Crave (CA) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa S2

Just when it seemed the Love Island franchise may have reached a point of oversaturation, Beyond the Villa debuted in the summer of last year, offering a fresh take on the dating juggernaut, closer to the likes of 2010s docu-soaps The Hills and Jersey Shore than the romantic game show it’s spun off from. Now the reality show returns, this time following the cast of Love Island USA’s seventh season as they navigate the trials of life after the villa. Read on as we explain how to watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 2 and stream every installment wherever you are.

How to watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 2 online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal)

Season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa will premiere on Peacock in the US on Wednesday, April 15 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with double bills dropping at the same time weekly.

Peacock subscriptions starts from $10.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month.

While there is no Peacock free trial (and hasn't been for some time) you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99 or $169.99 a year respectively).

How to watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 2 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa just as you would at home.

While Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch American TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, American citizens currently overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and tune into all the programmes on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 2, head to Peacock and binge away!

Watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 2 in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

All episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 2 will stream on Crave, the Canadian home of all things Love Island. New installments will arrive alongside the US release, dropping weekly from Wednesday, April 15.

Crave offers a number of plans starting from $9.99 a month (+ tax).

American traveling north of the border? You can access Peacock as you would back home, with a VPN.

Can I watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa in the UK?

While ITVX is the UK home of all things Love Island, season 1 of Beyond the Villa is yet to land on the free streamer. With this in mind, we wouldn't expect to see season 2 anytime soon.

As mentioned, there is, however, plenty of Love Island content for viewers to enjoy totally free on the service, including the homegrown version, as well as the US and Australian iterations.

ITV offers free-to-air channels in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

An American overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account back in the States.

Can I watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa in Australia?

Love Island: Beyond the Villa streams for free on 9Now in Oz, although a release date for season 2 is yet to be confirmed.

9Now is 100% free to use. All you need to do is sign up with your email and password.

US viewer travelling Down Under? You can access your usual stream by signing up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa: Preview

There’s a lot to catch up on as the former islanders jet back from Fiji and readjust to life in their hometowns and beyond, with plenty of makeups and breakups in store. The headline story in that regard is that season 7 winners Amaya and Bryan split mere weeks after landing back in the US, with little contact between the pair since. Amaya is billed as the star of the new spin-off, while Bryan is way down the cast list, so don't hold your breath for any romantic recoupling between the champions.

Elsewhere, Iris and Pepe struggled to make it work in the real world, with Iris saying “Pepe’s not the person he was in the Villa.” She’s now dating her former Fiji flame TJ, so that should be interesting. Taylor and Clarke have maintained their relationship, though they’re starting to feel the long-distance strain, while the wrong kind of sparks are flying between Hannah and Charlie, and Gracyn and Austin.

Fans will also be pleased to see the return of season 7 runner-ups Nic and Olandria, who, amid their thriving relationship, have gone on to generate a cult following of “Nicolandrians.”

It sounds like we’re in for plenty of drama catching up with the Love Island season 7 cast, so to see what life has in store for this crop of ex-islanders, read above as we explain how to watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 2 online and from anywhere

Who is in Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2?

The second season of Love Island: Beyond the Villa follows ex-islanders from Love Island USA season 7, including:

Bryan Arenales

Gracyn Blackmore

Jeremiah Brown

Clarke Carraway

Amaya Espinal

Hannah Fields

Jose "Pepe" Garcia-Gonzalez

Iris Kendall

TJ Palma

Andreina Santos

Chris Seeley

Isabelle "Belle-A" Walker

Cortney "CoCo" Watson

Taylor Williams

Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 2 trailer

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On