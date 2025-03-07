How To Watch When No One Sees Us And Stream The Spanish Thriller Online From Anywhere
Mysterious crimes intertwine at a US army base in the Spanish countryside
How To Watch When No One Sees Us Online
Premieres: Friday, March 7
US Stream: Max
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch When No One Sees Us: Synopsis
Adapted from Sergio Sarrias novel, Cuando nadie nos ve, the new Spanish crime drama revolves around a US military base deep in the Andalusian countryside. Promising to explore the cultural and political frontier of a Spain away from the glamour of the cities and the holidaymaker-packed beach resorts, the show sees two investigators discover their separate cases start to intertwine. So read on to find out how to watch When No One Sees Us online and from anywhere with a VPN.
The eight-part series marks Max’s first Spanish commission, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less the glossy drama we’d expect from the premium streamer. The action unfolds during the celebration of Holy Week in the Seville village of Morón de la Frontera, an unassuming part of ‘deep Spain,’ notable for the presence of a US army base.
When a village resident commits suicide amongst strange events during the village’s first Easter procession, Civil Guard Lucía Gutiérrez (Maribel Verdú) is sent in to investigate. Meanwhile, US Army special agent Magaly Castillo (Mariela Garriga) and military police officer Sergeant Andrew Taylor (Austin Amelio) are looking into the disappearance of an American soldier, with ties to the shady dealings of base commander Colonel Seamus Hoopen (Ben Temple). As the threads of both investigations begin to be unravelled, it soon becomes apparent that the two cases are not only linked, but involve both locals and those stationed on the US base.
Not only a gripping crime thriller, When No One Sees Us also promises to delve in to a side of Spain rarely represented on screen, as well as looking at the far reach of the US military and the corruption that occurs among those stationed on foreign soil.
With echoes of BBC’s Vigil, Max’s new crime thriller looks to be an addictive and eye-opening watch, so check out our guide on how to watch When No One Sees Us online anywhere.
How to watch When No One Sees Us online in the US
US viewers can watch When No One Sees Us on Max. The show is set to premiere on Friday, March 7 with new episodes following weekly.
A Max subscription is available from only $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options too, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can opt for the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.
Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).
You can also now get Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from $16.99 a month.
How to watch When No One Sees Us online from anywhere
If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch When No One Sees Us online just as you would at home.
While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch as you usually would by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch When No One Sees Us as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server - for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for When No One Sees Us, head to Max
Can I watch When No One Sees Us online in the UK, Canada or Australia?
Outside of the US and its native Spain, When No One Sees Us is yet to find a streaming home. Max content usually arrives on Crave in Canada and Sky in the UK, so viewers in those countries would be wise to keep an eye out there.
Binge has been the home for HBO/Max content in Australia in the past, however the Warner Bros. streaming service is set to debut Down Under at the end of March – existing content will migrate over – and there's every possibility that When No One Sees Us may be a part of its day one offering.
A US citizen currently away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back home and connect to Max.
When No One Sees Us Trailer
When No One Sees Us Release Date & Episode Schedule
When No One Sees Us will premiere the first of eight episodes on Friday, March 7 in the US. International release dates are TBC.
American viewers can stream weekly on the following schedule:
- Episode 1 – Friday, March 7
- Episode 2 – Friday, March 14
- Episode 3 – Friday, March 21
- Episode 4 – Friday, March 28
- Episode 5 – Friday, April 4
- Episode 6 – Friday, April 11
- Episode 7 – Friday, April 18
- Episode 8 – Friday, April 25
When No One Sees Us Cast
- Mariela Garriga as Magaly Castillo
- Maribel Verdú as Lucía Gutiérrez
- Austin Amelio as Sergeant Andrew Taylor
- Ben Temple as Colonel Seamus Hoopen
- Dani Rovira
- Lucía Jiménez
- Numa Paredes
- María Alfonsa Rosso
- Eloy Azorín
- Virginia de Morata
- Carlos Beluga
- Lorca Prada
- Ana María Vivancos
Is When No One Sees Us Based On A Book?
When No One Sees Us is based on the novel When Nobody Sees Us (aka Cuando nadie nos ve in it's original Spanish) by Sergio Sarria. Sarria predominantly works as a screenwriter and created hit 2022 comedy Dos años y un día.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Kelsey Grammer Explains Why He’s ‘Very Positive’ Frasier Will Return For Season 3, And It May Even Involve A Cheers Reunion
The Traitors' Danielle Reyes Went There And Brought Up Big Brother Reindeer Games Drama With Britney Haynes. Here's The Backstory