Batman Solo Movie: Everything We Know So Far About The Batman

If DC and Warner Bros. decided on releasing an R-rated Dark Knight movie, it wouldn’t be a first for the character as the Ultimate Edition of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice had a restricted rating (on home release). That being said, there's clear precedent for the studio to eventually release a Batman adventure featuring more adult-oriented content at some point.

At the same time, comic book movies have traditionally gone for a PG-13 rating in order to get as many people into theaters as possible, so it’s very likely that Warner Bros. and DC will play it safe and go for the more inclusive rating, especially after trying to make up for lost revenue when theaters were shut down in 2020. The truth is, however, that it’s simply too early top tell, especially when we haven’t seen a trailer or learned of any concrete details involving the film’s plot.