10 Best Oscar Nominees Worth Streaming Before 2020 Academy Awards

The Two Popes

The Two Popes just showed up on Netflix on December 20, a few days before Christmas. Most of the Netflix chatter this year has been about The Irishman and Marriage Story, but it's worth watching this one if you haven't streamed it yet. Jonathan Pryce plays Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis, with Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI. Both men were nominated for Oscars -- Pryce as Best Actor and Hopkins for Best Supporting Actor. I was hoping this would happen for Pryce, since he's 72 and this is his first Oscar nomination. It's very much earned, as you'll see. Since The Two Popes is a Netflix film, that's where you can stream it.