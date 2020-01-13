10 Best Oscar Nominees Worth Streaming Before 2020 Academy Awards

Leave a Comment
And we're off! The 2020 Oscar nominations were announced this morning, and there are probably some movies on that list you haven't seen yet -- and maybe some you wouldn't mind watching again before the big show. The 92nd annual Academy Awards will air Sunday, February 9, on ABC. You may not have time to watch every single nominee on the list, and some Best Picture movies like frontrunner 1917 and Little Women just came out in theaters and don't seem to be available for streaming before Oscar night. (That could change, though.)
Every Monday I recommend stuff to stream, so today I'm picking 10 must-watch Oscar nominees that are either already available to stream or will be ready for home viewing before Oscar night.
Joker
Joker led the 2020 pack with 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, Best Director for Todd Phillips, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and more. Fun fact: Bradley Cooper is one of the producers, so if Joker wins Best Picture, he can accept. Joker is already out on digital for streaming at Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, etc. It's also available on Blu-ray with special features and commentary.
The Irishman
Netflix did very well for itself with Oscar nominations this year. Martin Scorsese's The Irishman earned 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor nods for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, but nothing on the Best Actor front for Robert De Niro. Since The Irishman is a Netflix movie, that's where you can stream it. I know some people are trying to cut back on subscriptions, including to Netflix, and they're hoping The Irishman (and Marriage Story, etc.) gets a Blu-ray or DVD release. Roma became the first Netflix movie to get a DVD/Blu-ray release thanks to the Criterion Collection, with that special edition releasing in February. Fingers crossed for more.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Original Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino, Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt, and more. Here's hoping Pitt gets to make another classic speech, like he did at the Golden Globes. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is already on digital and disc. You can stream it on Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, etc. If you just want to rent it, you can pay $6 on Amazon or buy it for $13.
Marriage Story
Marriage Story, like The Irishman, is a Netflix film, so that's where you can stream it. Marriage Story got six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Adam Driver, Best Actress for Scarlett Johansson, Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern -- whether you wanted her to get the nod or not -- and Best Original Music Score and Original Screenplay. Johansson had never been nominated for an Oscar before and now she's nominated twice -- one nod for this movie, and the other for a movie listed below.
Parasite
As director Bong Joon-ho put it at the Golden Globes, don't let the "one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles" stop you from watching foreign films like Parasite! The movie was nominated for both Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars, plus Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing -- including that intentional continuity error. Parasite will be available for streaming Tuesday, January 14 -- aka the day after the Oscar nominations -- on Amazon and other digital platforms. The film will be released on Blu-ray/DVD on January 28.
Ford v Ferrari
Ford v Ferrari didn't get any acting nominations for Christian Bale or Matt Damon, but it was nominated for the top prize of Best Picture, along with Best Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, and Film Editing. If you haven't had a chance to watch it on the big screen, or you want to watch again at home, you'll have the chance soon. Ford v Ferrari is coming to digital platforms on January 28, so that's when you can stream it wherever you tend to rent or buy titles. If you want to wait for DVD/Blu-ray, you'll have to wait until after the Oscars on February 11.
Jojo Rabbit
Taika Waititi's dramedy set in Nazi Germany was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing. Jojo Rabbit is something of a surprise to me to get so many nods, even though it did get great reviews and audience scores. It didn't make much at the box office, but maybe after these Oscar noms it can get a re-release and pick up some money. Otherwise, people who haven't seen it yet will have to wait until it arrives on digital February 4, including Amazon, and then DVD/Blu-ray February 25.
The Two Popes
The Two Popes just showed up on Netflix on December 20, a few days before Christmas. Most of the Netflix chatter this year has been about The Irishman and Marriage Story, but it's worth watching this one if you haven't streamed it yet. Jonathan Pryce plays Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis, with Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI. Both men were nominated for Oscars -- Pryce as Best Actor and Hopkins for Best Supporting Actor. I was hoping this would happen for Pryce, since he's 72 and this is his first Oscar nomination. It's very much earned, as you'll see. Since The Two Popes is a Netflix film, that's where you can stream it.
Judy
Renée Zellweger won the Best Actress in a Drama award at the Golden Globes, so she might be a frontrunner to win the Best Actress category at the Oscars for her role as Judy Garland. Judy was also nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The movie, following Garland later in her life, is currently available for streaming on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, or wherever you tend to rent/buy movies to stream. You can also check it out on Blu-ray/DVD if you prefer physical copies.
Harriet
Harriet was nominated for two Oscars -- Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo as Araminta "Minty" Ross/Harriet Tubman, and Best Original Song for "Stand Up." Kasi Lemmons' film earned an A+ CinemaScore from moviegoers polled opening night and got solid reviews from critics. Still, it didn't get a huge release in theaters so many fans may be unfamiliar with the movie and now curious to see first-time nominee Cynthia Erivo in the role. You can watch the movie on digital January 14 and check it out on DVD/Blu-ray on January 28. The release will feature extras including feature commentary and a deeper look into Harriet Tubman's story.
Of course, there are many more nominees you should stream if you have the time and if they are available before the February 9 broadcast. I hope you've seen the animated nominees, including Netflix's Klaus but also Missing Link and more. Check out the full list of 2020 Oscar nominations and just schedule yourself out for the next month!
If you're looking for more streaming recommendations, I share suggestions every Monday and there are A LOT of past features you can check out:
• 5 Excellent Keanu Reeves Roles Worth Streaming On Netflix And Amazon
• 5 Sci-Fi TV Shows To Watch On Netflix: Our Streaming Recommendations
• 5 Documentary Series To Watch On Netflix: Our Streaming Recommendations
• 5 British TV Comedies On Netflix You Should Bloody Well Watch: Our Streaming Recommendations
• 3%, Occupied, Harlots, and Other Streaming Recommendations
• 5 Robert Downey Jr. Movies To Love 3000 On Netflix
• 5 Chris Evans Movies Worth Streaming On Netflix And Amazon
• 5 Ryan Reynolds Roles Worth Streaming On Netflix And Amazon
• 5 Will Smith Movies Worth Streaming Right Now On Netflix And Beyond
• 5 Refreshingly Non-Toxic Reality TV Shows Worth Streaming On Netflix
• 5 Joaquin Phoenix Movies Worth Streaming On Netflix And Amazon Ahead Of Joker
• 5 Stripper Movies Worth Streaming In Honor Of Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers
• The 5 Best Space Movies To Stream In Honor Of Brad Pitt's Ad Astra
• 11 Unbelievable True Crime Series Worth Streaming On Netflix
• 8 Movies With 100 Percent Ratings Worth Streaming Before Netflix's The Irishman
• 7 Paul Rudd Movies Worth Streaming On Netflix Before Living With Yourself
• 8 Movies With Twist Endings Worth Streaming On Netflix After Fractured
• Where To Stream Firefly And 10 Other Great Shows Cancelled After One Season
• Whodunit? 7 Murder Mysteries Worth Streaming On Netflix
• 12 Royal TV Shows Like Netflix's The Crown: Our Jolly Good Streaming Recommendations
• 11 Best Gangster Movies Worth Streaming Along With Netflix's The Irishman
• 11 Best Tom Cruise Action Movies Worth Streaming As We Wait For Top Gun: Maverick
• 13 Adam Driver Movies Worth Streaming, Including Netflix's Marriage Story (But Not Star Wars)
• 8 Carrie Fisher Movies Worth Streaming As Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Opens
• 8 TV Shows Worth Streaming On Netflix As You Wait For The Witcher Season 2
• 10 Disney+ Shows Worth Streaming As We Wait For The Mandalorian Season 2
What 2020 Oscar nominees do you plan to watch ASAP?